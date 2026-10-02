A blind senior miniature horse and a young dog who nearly starved to death are the latest faces of Rescue Pets of Florida Inc., a nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates animals in need and finds them safe, loving homes.

Now the organization is asking the community to help both of them take the next step.

Tucker, a 24-year-old miniature horse, was given to the rescue, which has committed to giving him a safe and comfortable place to live out his senior years. Though he is blind, Tucker still explores his surroundings, grazes and enjoys time with his caregivers.

“Tucker deserves the opportunity to enjoy his golden years in a place where he feels safe and loved,” the rescue said in a statement. “We want to give him an environment where being blind doesn’t limit his ability to simply be a horse.”

Because Tucker cannot see, Rescue Pets of Florida is raising money to build him a secure enclosure where he can move around safely, rest, graze and learn his surroundings. Donations will help pay for fencing and gates, ground preparation, a sheltered resting area, feeding areas designed for his needs, safety improvements and ongoing maintenance.

The goal, the rescue said, is not just to build a fence but to create a predictable place Tucker can recognize and come to know as home.

Oakley’s story began in far worse shape. When the retriever mix first arrived, he was starved nearly to death, with his ribs and bones plainly visible and his body severely weakened. After medical care, proper nutrition and plenty of patience, Oakley, now 2 years old, has become a happy, goofy dog who seems determined to make up for the puppyhood he missed. The rescue describes him as a puppy at heart who loves attention, playtime and, above all, snacks.

Oakley is now ready for a forever home. The rescue is looking for a family that will give him affection, patience and the kind of life he should have had from the start.

Residents can help Tucker by donating money, materials or supplies, sharing his story on social media or connecting the rescue with businesses or contractors who can assist with the enclosure.

For more information about Tucker, adopting Oakley or other ways to help, visit www.rescuepetsofflorida.org.