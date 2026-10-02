As the Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay (VACTB) celebrates its 13th anniversary, the organization is taking its mission from the art gallery to the main stage.

On Sunday, November 15, from 1:30-5:15 p.m., VACTB invites the community to The Dallas Bull for a powerful concert event dedicated to expanding mental health programs for military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their families.

For over a decade, VACTB has served as a beacon of hope, utilizing alternative art therapies to foster mental health and facilitate healing. With a mission deeply rooted in suicide prevention, the organization has achieved significant milestones:

Providing art therapy to over 3,025 individuals. Each of these individuals has embarked on a unique journey of self-discovery and healing through the therapeutic power of art.

Preventing seven veteran suicides. This profound impact speaks directly to the critical need for our services and the tangible difference we are making in saving lives.

Supporting over 29,005 children. By extending its reach to the families of its heroes, VACTB is nurturing resilience and providing crucial support to the next generation.

Over 350 testimonials confirm its program’s profound impact. Participants report a 90 percent reduction in suicidal ideation and a 75 percent increase in emotional well-being, from crisis to a place of lasting hope and resilience.

A “To Those Served” Memorial Dedication at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus.

Providing six major contracted exhibits. These exhibitions have served as powerful platforms to share the stories and artistic expressions of those VACTB serves with a wider audience, fostering understanding and connection.

“For our veterans, art isn’t just a hobby; it’s a lifeline,” said Mack Macksam, founder and CEO of VACTB. “Partnering with the Soul Circus Cowboys at this legendary venue allows us to celebrate their incredible resilience. When ‘I Stand’ fills the room, it stands as an anthem for every hero we serve.”

Event Highlights

The afternoon will feature a high-energy lineup designed to inspire and entertain, headlined by Billboard-charting Southern rock sensation Randy McNeeley and the Soul Circus Cowboys, alongside the comedic talents of Ginger Kelly. The event will be emceed by veteran radio personality and comedian Pat Largo. Activities include live music, comedy, a veteran art showcase and high-end silent auctions.

Supporting The Mission

VACTB aims to secure over 300 RSVPs and raise $20,000 to bolster its 2027 programming.

Supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets or explore various sponsorship tiers — ranging from silver to presenting levels — which offer unique recognition opportunities and exclusive event experiences.

“We are a community built on real stories,” added Macksam. “We stand behind those who have given so much for this country, and we invite the Tampa Bay community to join us in proving that art and connection are the ultimate tools for healing.”

The Dallas Bull is located at 3322 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa. For tickets, sponsorship information, and additional details, visit https://vactb.org/events-for-veterans-and-supporters.

About Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay (VACTB) VACTB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing alternative art therapies to military members, veterans, first responders and their families. Through creative intervention, VACTB facilitates mental wellness, builds community and works tirelessly toward suicide prevention.