I recently heard an interview with a famous Hollywood actress who smugly recited the “mah-va-lous perks” she enjoys because of her massive film success. Here are some of the celebrity benefits she touted:

No waiting to be seated at restaurants. Bigger everything. No heart palpitations, muss or fuss when bills come in. If you’re undecided between the ruby necklace and designer gown, just buy both. And add another closet. No matter where you go, everybody knows your name. Keeping up your image is tough, but you can hire somebody to do that for you.

Now contrast her list with the benefits of being a Christian that I found in Psalm 103 (grab your Bible and see how many perks you can add to the list):

Pardon Healing Redemption Kindness Compassion Satisfaction Energy renewal

Now go back and read that list once again, slowly and with consideration of what each of these incredible perks from your heavenly Father means to you personally. Do you truly appreciate these perks of your faith? Do you use them? Spend a few minutes thinking about:

What you need to be pardoned from. Which wounds deep inside you need healing. How His love redeems the messes you’ve made. Which perspectives have changed in you because of the kindness and compassion offered to you by your unconditionally loving Father. Who is the only one who can satisfy your years with His good things. What changes in you when your sagging energy has been renewed by His supernatural power.

Hey, who doesn’t love a great perk, right? Now that’s a benefits package that can’t be beat!

“Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless His holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget none of His benefits,” (Psalm 103:1-2).