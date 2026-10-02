Theatre Arts and Dance Alliance (TADA) believes in promoting positive self-esteem while instilling love and appreciation for dance and movement. Its expectation is for each dancer to reach their potential and to receive individual and personal attention, no matter the level.

“Our vision is to create a world where everyone can access the magic of dance, theater and music,” said Mistie Kraack, founder and artistic director of TADA. “We have witnessed firsthand how the arts can build character, confidence and friendships. These beautiful, enriching forms of art are an incredible tool to teach body awareness, self-discipline and teamwork. Through our service of teaching dance and theater, we strive to provide exceptional instruction and leadership to our students.”

Recently, TADA connected with Stage Door Access, an organization that arranges master classes with professional performers touring the area. Through it, Kraack arranged for Terrance Martin, who is currently performing as a dance captain/swing on the Philip Tour of Hamilton: An American Musical, to visit TADA and work with its students.

“We’re thrilled to bring his experience into our studio,” Kraack said. “Terrance will teach two musical theater dance master classes on Saturday, October 31. The first class will be from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., and it will be beginner/intermediate students, ages 9-13, grades four to seven. The second class will be from 10:30 a.m.-Noon, and it will be for intermediate/advanced students, ages 13-18, grades eight to 12.”

Students will learn directly from a professional performer in a session geared toward their age and experience. They’ll have an opportunity to explore musical theater dance, experience a guest artist’s teaching approach, and challenge themselves creatively.

“I hope our students leave inspired, more confident and excited to keep learning,” Kraack said. “Meeting and working with someone currently touring in a major production can make a professional performing career feel more tangible. I want our students to see the connection between what they practice each week and the opportunities those skills can create. Most of all, I hope they enjoy the experience and leave proud of themselves for trying something new.”

To learn more about TADA, you can visit its website at www.tadance.com or call 813-571-0901.