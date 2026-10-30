Beginning as early as Thursday, November 12, the intersection of John Moore Road and Ronele Drive will be closed for South Hillsborough Pipeline open-trench construction. John Moore Road will be closed to through traffic between Lumsden Road and Bloomingdale Avenue. Access to Ronele Drive will be maintained from the west via South Kings Avenue.

Crews will be installing pipe at the intersection and under John Moore Road approximately 250 feet north of Ronele Drive. Access to homes and neighborhoods on John Moore Road will be maintained. This work is expected to last approximately one month, weather permitting.

Detour information:

Through traffic may detour using Lumsden Road, South Kings Avenue and Bloomingdale Avenue.

Local and residential traffic north of Ronele Drive may access John Moore Road from Lumsden Road.

Local and residential traffic south of Ronele Drive may access John Moore Road from Bloomingdale Avenue.

Motorists should plan for additional travel time. Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.