Apollo Pain Management Ribbon Cutting

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Apollo Pain Management on October 8 at its Sun City Center office, located at 720 Cortaro Dr.

Apollo Pain Management is a veteran-owned, physician-run practice founded by Dr. R. James Warren, a veteran, VA Choice doctor and University of South Florida (USF) assistant professor. The practice is also a rotation site for the USF Pain Fellowship.

Apollo Pain Management serves patients throughout the SouthShore and has a second office in Bradenton. For more information, call 833-320-7246.

Mathnasium Of Ruskin Ribbon Cutting

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Ruskin welcoming Center Director Nicole Pestano, M.Ed., and her team into the Chamber Family.

Mathnasium of Ruskin provides personalized math instruction for students in grades K-12 in a supportive learning environment. The Mathnasium Method helps students build understanding and confidence so they can catch up, keep up, and get ahead in math. Pestano brought Mathnasium of Ruskin to the community to advocate for local students and partner with SouthShore families and schools.

Mathnasium of Ruskin is located at 3062 19th Ave. NE in Ruskin. Families interested in learning more may contact Mathnasium of Ruskin at 813-819-6284 or ruskin@mathnasium.com, or visit www.mathnasium.com/ruskin.

Dementia And Alzheimer’s Support Groups For Caregivers

Ambiance at Brandon understands the journey of caregiving for a loved one with memory loss and the importance of having support along the way. It offers dementia and Alzheimer’s support groups for care partners and families in the community, providing connection, encouragement, education and understanding in a compassionate environment, focused on creating the best day possible.

Meetings are held every third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 2 p.m. Meetings are available in person and virtually.

For additional information, call Jill at 813-607- 6880. Ambiance at Brandon is located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

Blissologie Donates 3D Tattoos

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Blissologie Beauty, located at 101 Flamingo Dr. in Apollo Beach, is launching a special community initiative to provide two breast cancer survivors with complimentary 3D areola tattoo restoration services. 3D areola tattooing is a specialized paramedical tattoo technique that recreates the natural appearance of the areola and nipple following breast surgery and reconstruction.

Throughout October, Blissologie will be accepting applications from local breast cancer survivors who have undergone breast reconstruction and are interested in receiving this service. Those interested in applying or learning more can contact it privately at blissologie.info@gmail.com.

Veterinary Urgent Care Opens In Gibsonton

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting for Bay Area Veterinary Care on September 25 at 7020 Big Bend Rd., Ste. 102, in Gibsonton.

Bay Area Veterinary Care is an urgent care clinic that welcomes walkins and also offers internal medicine and surgery, working alongside each pet’s regular veterinarian. The clinic is open seven days a week from 12 Noon-10 p.m. It also offers free Happy Visits, which let pets stop in when they are not sick or hurt so they become comfortable with the clinic before they ever need care.

“Having evening and weekend care close to home is a real gift to SouthShore pet owners,” said Bonnie Peacock, executive director of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, call 813-402-2232 or visit www.bayareaveterinarycare.com.

Veterans Day Appreciation Event

RAZZLEDAZZLE Barbershop and VetAble Technologies are honoring veterans with free professional haircuts on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.

The complimentary men’s haircut is a $35 value. If appointments fill, veterans who visit in person will receive a gift card for a free haircut at a later date. Food and refreshments will be sponsored by Gasparilla Pizzeria. Veterans can reserve an appointment by calling 813-820-3757.

RAZZLEDAZZLE is located at 11296 Sullivan St. in Riverview and is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.