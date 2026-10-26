Being a special needs parent or caregiver is a lot of work. It’s a responsibility that many people may never fully understand. What others don’t always see is the toll it can take on us mentally, emotionally and physically.

One of the biggest pieces of advice I give parents and caregivers is simple: Make time for yourself, and don’t feel guilty about it!

As caregivers, we spend so much time making sure everyone else’s needs are met that we often forget about our own. Between appointments, therapies, daily routines and life’s unexpected challenges, it’s easy to put ourselves at the bottom of the list.

I always say, “If I go down, this whole operation goes down!” And there’s a lot of truth to that.

But let’s look at self-care from a different perspective. It’s not another task to add to your already busy schedule. It’s an opportunity to do something that makes YOU happy!

Self-care doesn’t have to be complicated, expensive or time-consuming. Sometimes, the simplest things make the biggest difference. Take a walk, try yoga or Pilates, go to the gym, read a book, get a pedicure, enjoy a date night, meet friends for lunch or take a peaceful drive alone. Even sitting outside with your morning coffee can be a little moment just for you.

The key is to start small and be intentional. Schedule some ‘me time’ on your calendar, just like any other appointment. Find activities that bring you joy, surround yourself with people who lift you up and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Most importantly, let go of the guilt.

Remember, self-care isn’t selfish. It’s about creating balance, finding joy and giving yourself permission to enjoy life outside your caregiving responsibilities. Taking time for yourself can help you feel refreshed, more positive and better prepared for whatever life throws your way.

So, here’s my challenge to every parent and caregiver: Learn to put yourself on the roster.

You matter too. You deserve happiness, rest and moments that are just for YOU!