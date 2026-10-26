Calvary Lutheran Church Arts & Crafts Fair

Calvary Lutheran Church will be hosting its first Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 28. Shop small this fall to find the most unique and high-quality treasures for everyone on your shopping list. Buy something for them and treat yourself to something special too.

The Arts & Crafts Fair will be held inside Calvary Lutheran Church from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. It’ll have over 40 incredible local artists and some tasty treats being served in its Calvary Café. Calvary wants to thank Redeemer Lutheran Church, which has hosted an impressive Arts & Crafts Fair for seven years now, for sharing its tips and tricks to ensure Calvary has the best possible event for its first time.

To learn more about Calvary’s Arts & Crafts Fair, please call 813-645-1305, email info@calvaryalive.org or visit www.calvaryalive.org. Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 1250 E. College Ave. in Ruskin.

Beth Israel Sisterhood Luncheon

Beth Israel Sisterhood will have its annual paid-up membership luncheon on Tuesday, November 10, at 12 Noon in Beth Israel’s social hall, located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

The Kings Point Bella A Capella singers, under the direction of Faye Nepon, will serenade the attendees with their diverse mix of musical styles, including madrigals, spirituals, folk songs, pop music, Broadway show tunes and American standards. Come enjoy delicious food while being entertained by the dulcet voices of the chorus.

The luncheon is for Sisterhood members only, but you don’t need to be a member of Beth Israel to join the Sisterhood. Sisterhood is a great way to meet other women and share fun times while watching, and participating in, interesting programs.

For information about the meeting or to join Sisterhood, contact Donna at sisterhood@jcscc.org.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The Tuesday, November 17, South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting will be held at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there will be an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sitdown luncheon at 12 Noon. Following the luncheon, at 1 p.m., its guest speaker, Karen Fortin, will present ‘Meet the Neighbors: Neighborhood Analysis Using Census Records.’ The cost is $18 per person, which includes the meal and presentation. It now offers regular, vegetarian and lactose-free choices.

For reservations and meal choice, please call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

Redeemer Lutheran Church Fair

Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center, will be holding its seventh annual Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

With over 40 vendors, this event is an opportunity to find unique, handmade arts and crafts just in time for the holidays. There is something for everyone. There will also be some awesome raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing and a delicious bake sale. This has been a highly attended event in the past, and it is an event that you won’t want to miss.

For more information, contact rlceventsscc@gmail.com.

Sun City Center American Legion Meeting

The next meeting of the Sun City Center American Legion Post 246 will be held on Friday, November 20, at 9:30 a.m. Room 3 of the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Tammy Arnold from Quilts of Valor will be in attendance to present specially made quilts to selected veterans. Deputy Sheriff Jeff Merry will also speak on issues relevant to seniors in our community. Coffee and donuts will be available at the 9 a.m. social time. All veterans, spouses and veterans’ caregivers are welcome.

For more information, call Paul Wheat at 813- 391-7309 or email pawheatjr@aol.com.

Tampa Bay Mineral And Science Club Annual Fall Gem, Mineral And Jewelry Show

The Tampa Bay Mineral and Science Club presents its 67th annual Fall Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show on Saturday and Sunday, November 7-8, at the Florida Fairgrounds Special Events Center, located at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa.