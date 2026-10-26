Two evenings of entertainment are planned for November at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, featuring an award-winning comedy magician and a musical tribute to Motown and some of the greatest hits of all time.

Both performances will begin at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

The first show, on Friday, November 6, will feature Elliott Smith, a five-time award-winning comedy magician with more than 45 years of experience. Smith received the distinguished Order of Merlin Excalibur from the International Brotherhood of Magicians and has entertained audiences throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

His performances combine magic, mentalism, illusions, comedy and audience participation. Over the years, Smith has entertained two former Canadian prime ministers, international ambassadors, legendary entertainer Liberace and comedian Jay Leno. He has also headlined at New York City’s Friars Club and earned a place on the Wall of The Great Comedians at the National Comedy Hall of Fame Museum.

On Friday, November 20, The Sounds of Soul will take the stage for an energetic concert celebrating Motown and other popular music favorites.

The five-member group has performed nationwide since 1996, earning a reputation for powerful vocals, distinctive harmonies, lively choreography and polished performances. The show features songs made famous by artists including The Temptations, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner and Barry White.

The group has performed at venues from Los Angeles to New Orleans, aboard cruise ships and on the internationally syndicated television program Dance Connection.

Tickets for each performance are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available online at www.lovethelight.org/events, at the Pages of Life Book Store and at the church office. Bookstore hours are Sundays from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The church office is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about the performances, the upcoming Madrigal Dinner and other concerts and recitals, contact concert series coordinator Steve Krogh at 949-842-9616 or visit www.lovethelight.org.