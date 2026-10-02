For many military households, the family dog is part of the team. Now veterans, military families and caregivers who want a better-behaved family dog can get help for free, from the comfort of home.

AARP has partnered with Dogs Inc. to launch Paws with Purpose, an on-demand video series that teaches families how to train the dogs they already have. The lessons are online, cost nothing and can be watched whenever it fits a family’s schedule.

The series focuses on positive training techniques, walking owners through how to build healthy routines, encourage good behavior and strengthen the bond between dogs and the people who love them. The approach relies on rewarding good behavior rather than punishment.

According to AARP, the program is designed to help pet owners set up simple, effective training routines and to encourage meaningful time together between families and their dogs. Because the lessons are available on demand, families can use them whenever they have a few free minutes rather than working around a class schedule.

The library will also keep growing. Anyone who registers gets access to the videos already released, plus each new installment as it comes out, so there is no wrong time to start.

AARP is careful to point out that Paws with Purpose is for pet dogs only. It is not a service dog training program, and it does not certify or place service animals. Families seeking a service dog would need to look elsewhere.

Dogs Inc. is a Palmetto-based nonprofit known for breeding and training guide and service dogs, including dogs for veterans. That makes the partnership a natural fit for a program aimed at military families.

AARP Government Affairs has been sharing the program with congressional offices, encouraging them to pass information along to veterans, military families and caregivers through newsletters, resource guides and constituent services. April Canter Bohrer, AARP’s federal strategy director, described it as a resource that can make a difference at home for those who have served and their families.

The program is also open to caregivers, making it an option for households where a family member helps care for a veteran or loved one.

Registration is required and takes about a minute at www.aarp.org/veterans.