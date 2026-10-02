For Fossil Valley Girl Scout troop leader and avid runner Sarah Miller, the 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon is about much more than crossing a finish line.

She’s running for her Grandpa Ralph.

Miller will participate in the 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon as a Parkinson’s Champion, raising funds and awareness for the Parkinson’s Foundation. Her fundraising goal is $1,750.

The cause is deeply personal.

“My Grandpa Ralph was an amazing man, but watching him battle Parkinson’s disease changed my life and shaped so many of my memories of him,” Miller said. “I’m running a half marathon and raising funds to help put an end to this disease so other families won’t have to go through the same journey.”

Miller is asking friends, families, fellow Girl Scouts, local businesses and community members to join her in honoring her grandfather’s memory by supporting her fundraising campaign.

Running is something Miller genuinely loves, and running at Disney holds a special place in her heart. The opportunity to combine her passion for running with a cause that has personally affected her family made becoming a Parkinson’s Champion an especially meaningful challenge.

As a Parkinson’s Champion, Miller will raise funds for the Parkinson’s Foundation, which works to improve care for people living with Parkinson’s disease while advancing research toward better treatments and a cure.

Her goal is to raise $1,750 before the race, which will be held from February 25 through March 1, 2027.

“I know $1,750 can sound like a big number,” Miller said. “But I’m hoping to reach it one step at a time, with the help of our community.”

Local businesses and community members who would like to help Miller reach her goal can make a donation or share her fundraising campaign with others.

Miller is a local Girl Scout troop leader in the Fossil Valley community and an avid runner. She enjoys helping Girl Scouts learn, grow and serve their community, and she has a particular love for running at Disney. She’s also an active sports mom; you’ll see her on the sidelines cheering on one of her kids, whether it be flag football, soccer or her daughter’s favorite, lax games and tournaments.

In 2027, she will combine that passion for running with a deeply personal mission: honoring the memory of her grandfather, Ralph, while raising funds and awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

To donate, visit www.facebook.com/donate/1958001828242059/.