Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) is proud to announce a charitable gift of $327,000 from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. The funds will support several of HEF’s key programs, ensuring that students, teachers and schools throughout Hillsborough County receive the resources they need to thrive.

Through the Teaching Tools Resource Center, teachers can access essential classroom supplies at no cost, while the Transforming Early Literacy Initiative provides job-embedded coaching for early educators at 31 high-needs schools, helping young learners build strong foundations for future success.

Suncoast Credit Union Foundation’s support also helps fund School and Classroom Enrichment Grants that bring innovative learning opportunities to students, mentoring programs that provide students with guidance and encouragement and the CEOs in Schools initiative, which connects business leaders with public schools to deepen understanding and strengthen community partnerships.

“Suncoast Credit Union Foundation is a valued partner in expanding opportunities for students and educators across Hillsborough County,” said Anna Corman, president and CEO of Hillsborough Education Foundation.

“Their generous investment helps put essential resources in the hands of teachers, build strong foundations for our youngest learners and prepare students for success beyond high school. We are grateful for their continued commitment to public education and for investing alongside us in the success of our students, teachers and schools.”

Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, founded the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to promote the education, health and emotional well-being of children in the community. Each time a Suncoast member uses their debit or credit card, the credit union donates four cents to the foundation to fund local initiatives. Since its inception in 1990, the foundation has raised and donated more than $68 million.

“Founded by educators in 1934, Suncoast Credit Union has spent more than 90 years investing in teachers, students and schools,” said Kevin Johnson, president and CEO of Suncoast Credit Union. “We’re especially proud to help students across Hillsborough County thrive and reach their full potential.”