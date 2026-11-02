High school seniors across East and South Hillsborough explored jobs and training options through Future Career Academy Business Panels held at their schools. The events brought local employers and community partners into schools to help students plan for life after graduation.

Workforce Development Partners organized the panels as the first major Future Career Academy experience of the 2026-27 school year. The program helps graduating seniors learn about jobs, training and career paths available within their communities.

For students still deciding what comes next, the panels offered a place to begin. They could hear from employers, ask questions and consider choices they might not have explored before. The focus was on helping seniors connect their plans with real opportunities.

East Hillsborough’s schedule included Newsome, Bloomingdale and Spoto high schools on October 14. Brandon High School, Riverview High School and Pepin Academies’ Riverview campus followed on October 15.

South Hillsborough’s schedule included East Bay, Lennard and Morgan high schools on October 28. Sumner High School and South County Career Center followed on October 29.

At Riverview High School, the October 15 panel brought together people representing health care, construction, banking, utilities, retail, public safety and other career fields. Students also learned about apprenticeships, which combine paid work with training.

Health care and banking were represented by Julie Linde of BayCare and Kendra Dock of Regions Bank. Fred Lay of Construction Service Inc. and Will Fike of Mattamy Homes brought the construction industry’s perspective.

Other panelists included Stephen Foster of TECO, Donnie Fesser of Publix and Billy Wilkerson of Hillsborough County Public Schools Apprenticeships. Deputy Cumba represented the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, while Wendy Foster represented MacDill Air Force Base.

The discussion covered questions many seniors face: What jobs can they get after high school? Will employers train them? How can a first job lead to a lasting career? Presentation prompts asked speakers to explain starting positions and ways employees could advance.

Students were also encouraged to consider how working while still in school could help them reach their goals. Other topics included further education and starting a business, giving students several ways to think about building their futures.

At Riverview High School, English teacher Christina Friend handed out ‘Business Panel Bingo’ worksheets. The activity asked students to identify industries, starting jobs and paths for career growth. They also looked for companies that offered training or hired workers with a high school diploma.

The worksheet gave students specific details to listen for throughout the discussion. They were asked to include company names in their answers, helping them connect each opportunity with an employer they could learn more about later.

The activity also encouraged students to consider more than pay when comparing jobs. It asked them to identify employers offering paid time off, retirement savings plans and help paying tuition. Slides covered health insurance, mentoring, apprenticeships and extra pay for bilingual skills.

Workplace expectations were another part of the exercise. Students considered the value of good attendance and a positive attitude, along with other traits employers seek. They also recorded advice about what seniors could do now to prepare for work.

Each student was asked to develop a question for a panelist and write down the response. Students were then asked to share the most important thing they learned and whether any company or career interested them.

After the panel, students had a chance to speak with the guests and ask more questions. These conversations gave them time to follow up on details that mattered to their own plans.

The panels began a three-part series of career experiences. Business tours were planned for January and February, allowing students to visit workplaces and meet employees. Future Fair Hiring Events were planned for April, when students could connect with employers and apply for jobs.

Community guests were also invited to lunches prepared by participating schools’ culinary arts programs. The lunches provided another way to showcase student skills while connecting school leaders, panelists and community partners.

Learn more about Future Career Academy and ways to take part at https://workforcedevelopmentpartners.com/.