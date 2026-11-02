The Greater Hillsborough County Fair Association celebrated a special milestone with the 25th Annual Hillsborough County Fair Harvest Awards on October 20 at the Hillsborough County Fair Exhibition Building, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

For 25 years, the Harvest Awards have recognized individuals, families, businesses and organizations whose dedication, leadership and service have strengthened agriculture and enriched the Hillsborough County community. The awards celebrate those who help preserve the county’s agricultural heritage while supporting its continued growth for future generations.

The Harvest Awards reflect the fair’s broader mission to provide events, experiences, entertainment and education for families and children of all ages, while responding to the agricultural history, growth and interests of the Hillsborough County community. The fair also strives to celebrate tradition, bring the community together, create lasting memories and support youth as the leaders of tomorrow.

The 2026 Harvest Award recipients were:

Farm Family: Astin Farms.

Lifetime Achievement: John Davidson.

Woman in Agriculture: Hilda Castillo.

Outstanding Public & Community Service: Plant City Commons Community Garden.

Outstanding Agribusiness: Everglades Farm Equipment.

This year’s 25th anniversary celebration was especially fitting, as the Hillsborough County Fair prepares for its 2026 theme, ‘Celebrate America.’ The theme provides an opportunity to celebrate the traditions, people and communities that make our country special — including the farmers, ranchers, agricultural businesses and families who have helped shape Hillsborough County.

The Harvest Awards bring together agricultural leaders, community partners, families and friends to recognize the people and organizations whose work helps ensure agriculture remains an important part of Hillsborough County’s future.

Additional Harvest Awards details are available at www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.

About the Hillsborough County Fair

The Greater Hillsborough County Fair serves the community through family-friendly events, education, entertainment and opportunities that showcase Hillsborough County youth and agriculture. The 2026 Hillsborough County Fair, themed ‘Celebrate America,’ will be held from Thursday, November 5, through Sunday, November 15, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover.