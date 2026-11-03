Support Barrington PTSA At Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot

With the holiday season right around the corner, make Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot part of your holiday tradition while giving back to Barrington Middle School. From fall favorites to Christmas cheer, there’s something for everyone. When you shop at Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot, located at the corner of Parsons Avenue and Lumsden Road, you can help support Barrington Middle School PTSA. Just purchase your Christmas tree, pumpkins, gourds, hay, mini pumpkins, corn stalks and firewood at Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot and mention Barrington Middle School at checkout.

Memory And More Health Awareness Event

The Vitality Respite Center of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon, will recognize Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this November by hosting Memory and More, a community event designed to provide practical information, helpful resources and greater awareness of memory health. This free event will take place on Saturday, November 21, from 9-11 a.m.

Attendees will hear from three expert speakers who will address topics related to Alzheimer’s. Free memory screenings will also be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (must register at www.saumc.net; space is limited), giving community members an opportunity to take a proactive step in understanding their cognitive health or the health of loved ones.

The Democratic Woman’s Club Of SE Hillsborough County Meeting

The Democratic Woman’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County will meet on Thursday, November 5, at 6:30 p.m. This will be a Zoom meeting only; there will be no in-person meeting for November. Please go to www.sehillsboroughdwc.org to get on the call. The guest speakers are Pamela Castellana, expert on increasing political engagement, and Erin Begley, development officer of the RCMA organization.

For more information, please email sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call 813-503-8639.

2026 Tampa Walk For Apraxia

The 2026 Tampa Walk for Apraxia event will be held on Saturday, November 7, at Water Works Park to benefit children with apraxia of speech (CAS). The event begins at 10 a.m. with a ceremony beginning at 11:15 a.m. Registration is free.

Childhood apraxia of speech is a rare motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for an individual to speak. Treatment includes intense speech therapy and sometimes other therapies to help individuals reach their highest communication ability, but there is no cure. Raising awareness is one of the most tangible ways that communities at large can help children with apraxia thrive. Increased collective awareness means that children will be diagnosed faster, resulting in better, earlier intervention.

Water Works Park is located at 1701 N. Highland Ave. in Tampa. For more information on how you can join the Walk for Apraxia, please visit https://act.apraxia-kids.org/walk-for-apraxia.

ECHO Hosts Music Bingo

ECHO of Brandon will bring an evening of music, fun and community connection to Voodoo Brewing Co. on Tuesday, November 17, for a special music bingo fundraiser benefiting ECHO’s mission to bridge the gap between crisis and stability for neighbors in need.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the music bingo game beginning at 7 p.m. at Voodoo Brewing Co., located at 3432 SR 60 in Valrico. Music bingo combines the excitement of traditional bingo with the fun of recognizing favorite songs and artists. Guests can enjoy an entertaining night out while helping support ECHO’s work providing emergency food, clothing and life-stabilizing resources to individuals and families throughout the community.

Visit www.echofl.org/music-bingo to register. Seats are limited and expected to fill quickly. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance.

HCA Florida Special Photography Project

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is inviting local high school student artists to submit their favorite digital images at 300dpi to kathleen.rogers2@hcahealthcare.com for a special photography project to provide featured art for the new emergency room serving FishHawk, Riverview and Bloomingdale, opening in 2027.

Please include the photographer’s name, high school and grade and the title of the image with each submission. Images should capture the heart of our community from local landmarks in Riverview, FishHawk and surrounding communities to stunning landscapes. The deadline for submissions is Friday, December 4.

St. Stephen’s Bingo Night

Come to bingo on Tuesday, November 17, in the St. Stephen Family Life Center, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

Bingo is $20 per person, and there will be a concession stand with food, drinks and dessert available for purchase. Bring a packaged food item or a PB&J donation for the St. Vincent de Paul Society and receive and additional jackpot game for free.

The Community For Women group will also be displaying and selling tickets for its Raffle Bonanza Baskets. Come and see the wide variety of prizes available, including gifts and services. The raffle will be drawn on Wednesday, November 18.

Attendees must be 18 years of age or older to play bingo.

Foundation Christian Academy Harvest Festival

Join Foundation Christian Academy for its eighth annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This fun-filled event is located at 3955 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico and open to the public. It will feature a wide variety of over 20 vendors, a chili cook-off, a car show, a silent auction, raffles, inflatable games, a mechanical bull and fun for the little ones. Enjoy the new prize tent and lunch from Ronnie Ron’s BBQ.

For more information, visit www.foundationchristianacademy.org.