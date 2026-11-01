Starting on Monday, November 2, crews will begin work at the South Hillsborough Pipeline microtunnel site on the northwest side of Balm Boyette Road, just south of the entrance road to the Triple Creek RC Aircraft Club and Triple Creek BMX Park.

Access to both facilities will be maintained throughout construction. Visitors are encouraged to use caution as trucks and heavy equipment will be accessing the construction work zone via the entrance road.

Nearby residents may notice increased construction noise and occasional backup alarms, but no major road closures are anticipated at this time.

Construction activities will take place from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Crews will be working in this area for the next four to six months.

Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.