High school students interested in journalism, broadcasting, photography and digital media have the opportunity to experience the Hillsborough County Fair from a reporter’s perspective during the inaugural High School Media Day on Thursday, November 5.

Hosted by the Greater Hillsborough County Fair Association, the new program takes place on opening day of the 2026 Hillsborough County Fair at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover.

The free program provides students with hands-on experience covering a major community event while connecting them with the people and stories behind the Fair.

Students receive official media credentials and participate in an Opening Day press conference and question-and-answer session. They also have opportunities to interview Fair leaders and participants, take photographs, record video and gather B-roll throughout designated areas of the Fairgrounds.

The Fair Association encourages students to approach the event as working reporters by preparing questions, finding a story angle and developing their own coverage.

Students can explore potential stories involving agriculture and livestock, youth exhibitors, Fair food, entertainment, the midway and Fair operations, along with the 2026 ‘Celebrate America’ theme.

Media Day is open to students involved in high school TV production and broadcasting, journalism and student newspapers, digital and multimedia programs, photography, yearbook staffs, communications programs and FFA communications or public relations teams. Schools can participate in Media Day without entering the optional Student Media Challenge. Those choosing to compete submit one finished, student-produced feature highlighting their Fair experience.

The Media Day schedule begins with check-in at 11:30 a.m., followed by a welcome at noon and the press conference at 12:15 p.m. Student media access takes place from 12:45-3:30 p.m.

The inaugural program is designed to give students a meaningful educational experience while helping them build relationships with local media professionals and learn more about the people and activities that make the Hillsborough County Fair a community tradition.

The 2026 Hillsborough County Fair runs through Sunday, November 15, giving students an opportunity to put their classroom skills into practice while telling stories about one of Hillsborough County’s annual community events. For more information, visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.