Some people enjoy creating to-do lists to help them track successes and otherwise. Here’s my list for fall:

Conserve as much water as you can. Take a shower versus a bath. Decrease landscape irrigation frequency as needed. Consider turning off your irrigation controller and watering only when plants need water. Check out our Water-Wise Workshops for Hillsborough County residents, who can attend and receive three different types of microirrigation kits for attending workshops.

Mulch retains soil moisture, regulates soil temperature, adds nutrients to the soil as it decomposes, suppresses weed growth, reduces stormwater runoff and erosion, provides increased area for root growth and protects plants from lawnmowers and weed eaters. Mulch should be 2-3 inches deep after it settles.

Consult two great resources: the University of Florida (UF) Central Florida Gardening Calendar, which provides information about what to plant and other activities to accomplish each month of the year, and the UF Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide, which provides recommended varieties, days to harvest, spacing and seed depth.

The most challenging aspect of controlling insects can be proper identification, which is critical to selecting the method of control. The methods include cultural, mechanical, biological and chemical. There are several environmentally safe pest solutions available.

Divide and conquer your perennials: Divide clumping perennials and replant them throughout your landscape.

If your houseplants were outside for the summer and early fall, consider bringing them inside before temperature dips below 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fall is an exciting time to manage what needs to be addressed in your landscape. The heat and humidity are in the process of moving on, which allows us to get outside and garden. We hope you will stop by to stroll through the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden in our courtyard and our Master Gardener demonstration area behind our building. Hope to see you soon.

Contact: Lynn Barber at labarber@ufl.edu.