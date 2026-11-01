Ever since it was launched in 2020, the Telluride SUV has received accolades from numerous automotive outlets. To keep the momentum going without resting on its laurels, Kia engineers have totally overhauled the hot seller for next year by skipping on the 2026 model. Wheelbase increases by 2.7 inches and length increases by 2.3 inches from its predecessor, opening up more leg and shoulder room for occupants. You now have a more rugged, bolder and boxier SUV than in the past, and the 2027 Telluride is already available at dealerships.

Out goes the previous 3.8-liter V6 engine to be replaced by a smaller but formidable 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine blasting off 274 horsepower (down 17) at 5,800 rpm and 262 pounds-feet of torque (up 49) at 4,000 rpm. Sure, the power is slightly less, but the 2027 Telluride moves quickly and gently down the road, with excellent ride and reasonable handling.

Once again, the full-size AWD SUV is equipped with an eight-speed auto gear box that shifts quietly and smoothly. The suspension handled via an independent MacPherson strut front and multilink rear delivers a comfortable well-damped ride. The rack-mounted motor-drive power steering responds to the slightest movement, is perfectly weighted and provides excellent feedback. The driver has at their disposal several modes, such as eco, normal, sport and my mode, or, if venturing off-road, snow, mud and sand. Ground clearance for the X-Pro is 9.1 inches, 1.5 higher than the basic models.

New vertical LED projector headlamps flank a high-gloss mesh grille with blacked-out wheel arches, squared-off lower black bumper and front/rear recovery hooks in case of our test X-Pro SX-Prestige. Step into the spacious cabin and you will notice that the dual 12.3-inch displays for digital cluster and infotainment have been replaced by a 30-inch curved screen with a 5-inch climate control display squeezed in between. Maximum cargo space is plentiful at 89.3 cubic feet.

Hidden behind the power tilt/ telescopic steering column is the start/stop button, which may take a little time to get used to, along with the obscured inside door handles. The two wireless phone charges under the dash are nifty. Other cool treats are the synthetic leather cooled/heated/ massaging front seats, second-row heated/ cooled captain’s chairs, tri-zone auto AC, suede headliner, Meridian premium sound and stainless-steel pedals/scuff plates.

Ten airbags, a driver knee airbag, four-wheel antilock brakes with brake assist, vehicle stability/traction control, front/ rear crumple zones, electronic limited-slip differential (automatically manages power delivery between wheels), blind-spot/ rear cross-traffic/forward-collision avoidance, safe exit and lane-keep/follow assists, smart cruise control, daytime running lights and tire pressure monitoring system are standard.

Looking to buy a full-size SUV that you can on a whim take off the beaten path? Then the Telluride X-Pro with its off-road prowess makes perfect sense. This satisfying mix of people and cargo-hauling practicality is a pretty solid value for the money in our eyes.