Hillsborough County residents are invited to lace up their hiking shoes and explore the area’s parks, preserves and natural spaces during the 11th Annual Hillsborough County Hiking Spree, taking place from Monday, November 1, through March 31, 2027.

The annual program encourages residents of all ages and fitness levels to get outside, stay active and discover the natural beauty found throughout Hillsborough County. Participants can choose from a variety of trails and experiences, making the Hiking Spree accessible to both experienced hikers and those who are new to the trails.

The Hiking Spree officially kicks off on Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Keystone Park and Recreation Center, located at 17928 Gunn Hwy. in Odessa. The free celebration will feature guided hikes, live presentations, interactive exhibitors, family-friendly activities and local food trucks.

No registration is required to attend the kickoff, providing an opportunity for returning hikers to reconnect with fellow trail enthusiasts while newcomers can learn more about the program and begin planning their Hiking Spree adventure.

To complete the Hiking Spree, participants must hike a minimum of eight designated trails, including at least one ‘choice’ trail. Those who complete the requirements can earn rewards including an annual patch, a walking stick medallion or a bandana for their hiking companion.

The Hiking Spree offers trails ranging from easy, paved pathways to more strenuous routes through natural areas. Neighborhood park and recreation center trails are generally shorter and paved, with many offering water, restrooms and other amenities. These trails are also a good starting point for people who are new to hiking.

Conservation park trails provide a more immersive nature experience, with many featuring primitive paths through habitats such as upland pine flatwoods, wetlands and forests. Nature preserve trails take hikers even farther into natural areas, with unpaved paths, rougher terrain and fewer amenities.

Local hiking opportunities featured in past Hiking Sprees have included FishHawk Creek Nature Preserve, Alderman’s Ford and Rhodine Scrub Nature Preserve, giving residents in the eastern portion of the county opportunities to participate close to home.

Hikers are encouraged to bring a trail map, compass or GPS, plenty of water, appropriate shoes, sun protection, snacks and bug spray. Trail conditions can vary, so participants should select routes that match their experience and fitness level.

For more information, including trail locations, maps and reward details, visit the website at https://hcfl.gov/.