The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative is partnering with The Florida Orchestra to give residents a chance to enjoy live symphonic music free of charge during the orchestra’s 2026-27 season.

The library announced that a limited number of free concert vouchers will be available on a firstcome, firstserved basis at local library branches beginning this month. Each person may receive up to two vouchers while supplies last.

The Florida Orchestra, founded in 1968, performs more than 100 concerts each year and serves as one of the region’s major cultural institutions. Library officials expect interest in the vouchers to be high and encourage early pickup at any Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative location.

Library officials said the partnership supports its mission to expand access to the arts and create new opportunities for cultural engagement. The Florida Orchestra’s 2026-27 season includes a mix of traditional masterworks, contemporary pieces and special event concerts intended to appeal to both longtime patrons and new audiences.

Residents can claim vouchers by visiting any participating Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative location. Library staff will distribute them until all are claimed, with no reservations or holds permitted.

In addition to the new orchestra vouchers, library cardholders can also take advantage of the county’s popular Discovery Pass program, which provides free onetime admission to a variety of local museums and attractions. Participating venues include the Tampa Bay History Center, Glazer Children’s Museum, Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, American Victory Ship & Museum, Florida Holocaust Museum, Imagine Museum of Contemporary Glass Art, Tampa Museum of Art, Henry B. Plant Museum and others. Reservations are digital, limited in number and typically valid for a seven-day checkout period.

Residents seeking more information about free cultural programs, museum access or voucher availability can visit their local library or check the library system’s website at www.hcplc.org or call 813-273-3652. You can also contact the library via text messaging at 813-352-1603.