By McKenzie Brown

For plant lovers and coffee enthusiasts, The Bloom Exchange in Riverview offers a place where two passions come together under one roof.

Located at 13438 Boyette Rd., The Bloom Exchange is a neighborhood plant shop, floral boutique and coffee bar owned by Shannon and Kish Patel. The welcoming space was created as a place where customers can shop for plants and flowers, enjoy a specialty coffee and take a moment to slow down and reconnect with nature.

The shop carries a wide selection of houseplants, ranging from beginner-friendly varieties to unique tropical plants sought after by experienced collectors. New selections arrive regularly, including monthly restocks, giving customers a reason to return and discover something different.

Customers can also find everything they need to care for their plants, including pots, planters, specialized soil, plant-care tools and other accessories. Fresh flowers are another highlight at The Bloom Exchange.

Fresh-cut flowers arrive each weekend, with grab-and-go bouquets and arrangements that change with the seasons. Customers can also build their own floral selections or choose from specialty Bloom Boxes, which pair coffee with a mini floral arrangement displayed in a glass vase.

At the coffee bar, visitors can enjoy hot or iced specialty drinks made with beans from local Banyan Coffee Co. The menu includes Americanos, cappuccinos, lattes and mochas, with options for syrups and alternative milks. A selection of TeBella teas is also available, including Florida Orange Blossom, Moroccan Mint, Pumpkin Chai, Masala Chai and Sweet Banana Crème.

The Bloom Exchange is also preparing to offer creative workshops designed to bring the community together. Upcoming classes will include floral arranging, terrarium building and other plant-inspired projects. The workshops will give participants an opportunity to learn something new while creating something they can take home.

“The Bloom Exchange was created to share our love for plants, flowers and creativity,” Shannon said. “We wanted to build a warm, welcoming space where plant lovers can share plant tips, exchange knowledge and inspiration and celebrate the joy of greenery.”

The shop is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. It is closed Monday and Tuesday. For more information, email fhbloomexchange@gmail.com.