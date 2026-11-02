At Inspira Tampa Bay, it embraces community development and a cultural humility approach that fosters inclusion for marginalized, vulnerable and historically underserved individuals.

Founded by speech language pathologists, occupational therapy practitioners and dedicated community volunteers, their organization exists because every child deserves access to resources, opportunities and a community that believes in their potential.

“Like the butterfly, every child develops at their own pace, and with the right support, every child can flourish,” said Jennifer Torres, program director of Inspira Tampa Bay Inc. “We inspire families to strive for a better tomorrow by equipping neurodivergent and at-risk children throughout Southern Hillsborough County with high-quality programs, meaningful resources and inclusive opportunities while educating and empowering the community to create lasting change.”

Recognizing the growing need for comprehensive support beyond traditional services, Inspira Tampa Bay Inc. was born from the compassionate vision and community commitment of Southshore Bilingual Therapy Inc. Established as a nonprofit organization, Inspira was created to expand access to meaningful resources, therapeutic support, education and opportunities for children and families throughout Southern Hillsborough County.

“The name ‘Inspira,’ derived from the Spanish word for inspire, reflects the heart of our organization: to inspire hope, encourage possibility and empower individuals and families to strive for a better tomorrow,” Torres said. “We focus on expanding opportunities and improving outcomes for vulnerable and underserved populations, including at-risk and neurodivergent children, parents and caregivers, aspiring minority professionals and professionals who serve these communities.”

Inspira partners with many local businesses and churches to host community events.

“Our current book drive is in collaboration with The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center to support our Sensory Santa event on December 12,” Torres said. “This year will be our fifth annual Sensory Santa event for the community. The church is collecting books through a book drive both in person and online.”

“Children can take their time exploring holiday activities, enjoying sensory-friendly play, creating crafts, participating in adapted games and meeting Santa in a way that feels comfortable for them.” Torres said.

To learn more, visit its website directly at https://inspiratampabay.org/ or call 813- 323-5783. They are located at 707 W. Lake Dr. in Wimauma.