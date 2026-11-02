Women veterans in Brandon and surrounding communities will have an opportunity to connect, share stories and celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving during the second annual Veteran Women’s Friendsgiving on Thursday, November 19.

Hosted by Veteran WingWomen Organization founder KeishaMarie Douglas, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, the gathering will take place at 6 p.m. at The Cheesecake Factory at Brandon Exchange mall, located 781 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon.

The event was created to provide women who have served in the military with a welcoming space to build friendships, strengthen connections and enjoy time with others who understand the unique experiences of military service.

For Douglas, the idea is rooted in a Thanksgiving memory from 2001, when she was deployed overseas with the Air Force. Although her military role was as a dental assistant, she was temporarily assigned to work in a dining facility during the holiday.

She remembers walking from table to table in a makeshift dining tent, talking with fellow service members and checking on how everyone was doing.

Twenty-five years later, that experience continues to influence her desire to bring people together and help others feel welcomed, valued and connected. That mission is especially meaningful during the holiday season, when some veterans may find themselves far from family or without a strong support network nearby.

Douglas hopes Friendsgiving will offer more than a shared meal. It is an opportunity for women veterans to spend time with others who understand military life, exchange experiences and develop relationships that can continue long after the gathering ends.

Through Veteran WingWomen Organization, Douglas works to create opportunities for women veterans to find community and support as they navigate life during and after military service.

The organization’s Friendsgiving event reflects that mission by encouraging camaraderie and reminding participants that they do not have to navigate their experiences alone. Women veterans interested in attending the second annual gathering must register by Sunday, November 15. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

To register, visit https://forms.gle/e6veQhLcLo2dw2GN7.