For more than two decades, the Brandon Lions Club has been helping local families brighten Christmas Eve while supporting charitable causes through its annual Luminaria Project. The tradition began in 2002 and continues this year with luminaria kits available throughout the Greater Brandon area.

Each year, residents, neighborhoods and community groups participate by lining walkways and driveways with glowing, white luminaria. Traditionally displayed on Christmas Eve, the simple lights create a warm and festive atmosphere while supporting the Brandon Lions Club’s charitable work.

Each luminaria kit includes 15 white paper bags, 15 long-burning votive candles, 15 candle cups and a bag of sand to provide a stable base for each candle. The kits are available for $9 each.

Orders must be placed by Sunday, November 15. No payment is required when placing an order. All orders are cash on delivery and may be picked up or, for orders of 15 kits or more, delivered to participating neighborhoods.

Orders will be available for pickup or delivery on Saturday, December 19, at the Brandon Lions Club, located at 610 Limona Rd. in Brandon.

To order, contact Joe Kuebler at 813-263-2522 or email brandonlionsclub@gmail.com.

Proceeds from the Luminaria Project benefit Brandon Lions Charities, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that supports eyesight and hearing programs at the state and national levels. Locally, the organization supports Dogs Inc., ECHO, Family Promise, the Brandon High School Don Bishop Track Meet, Selah Freedom Inc. and other community needs.

The Brandon Lions Club, chartered in 1954, is the area’s oldest community service organization. While Lions Clubs are known for their commitment to sight conservation, prevention of blindness and assisting those experiencing vision loss, the Brandon club supports a variety of charitable and community programs.

The annual Luminaria Project reflects the club’s long-standing commitment to combining community service with opportunities for residents to come together and celebrate the holiday season.

The Brandon Lions Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at its clubhouse. Dinner begins at 6:15 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

For more information about the Luminaria Project, Brandon Lions Club activities or membership opportunities, contact the club or attend an upcoming meeting.