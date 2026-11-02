A Valrico teenager whose heart condition forced him to give up competitive sports recently found a new way to stay close to the games he loves when Make-A-Wish Southern Florida helped make his dream come true.

Justin Pogorzala, 15, requires an implantable cardiac defibrillator to protect against sudden cardiac arrest. Before his diagnosis changed his plans, Justin was a promising young athlete. He has since channeled his passion for sports into a new goal — becoming a play-by-play broadcaster.

His broadcasting hero is CBS Sports announcer Kevin Harlan, and Justin’s wish was to meet Harlan and experience what it is like to work behind the scenes of an NFL broadcast.

That wish became a multi-day VIP experience in South Florida when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Justin not only met Harlan but spent time with the veteran broadcaster, learning about his career and getting an insider’s perspective on how a professional NFL broadcast comes together. The two quickly connected over their shared love of sports. Harlan offered Justin career advice and was impressed by the teenager’s knowledge of the game and his voice, telling him he sees a promising future for him in broadcasting.

Justin also had the opportunity to wear a headset and sit in the broadcast booth during the game, giving him a firsthand look at the action from the perspective of the announcers.

The experience extended well beyond the broadcast booth. Justin met players on the field, watched as Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was interviewed and received team gear and memorabilia.

His family was also treated to a memorable experience, arriving at and leaving the stadium in a chauffeur-driven limousine.

The wish was made possible through a collaborative effort involving CBS, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, all of which helped create a behind-the-scenes experience Justin and his family will remember.

For Justin, the opportunity provided more than a chance to meet a sports broadcasting idol. It offered encouragement and a glimpse into a possible future after his health challenges forced him to leave competitive athletics.

The experience demonstrated how a passion for sports can take on a new form and how a dream can provide direction during a difficult time.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida provided photos and video from Justin’s experience. Materials are credited to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.