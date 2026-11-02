This holiday season, Tampa Bay residents are invited to share the joy of giving in a unique, hands-on way. Have you ever purchased warm meals, essential medical care, clothing for a child or livestock for a family in need from a vending machine? From Monday, November 16, through Monday, December 7, visitors to Regency Square in Brandon can experience instant generosity through the Light the World Giving Machine.

Located in the central courtyard next to the AMC Theatre at Regency Square (2400-2478 West Brandon Blvd. in Brandon), these vibrant red vending machines replace traditional snacks and sodas with tangible charitable items. Visitors use an interactive touchscreen to choose essential goods and services that benefit local nonprofit organizations and global humanitarian programs. An official launch event and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 17, at 11 a.m.

“We were very excited to be selected to participate in the Giving Machine. We were drawn to the concept because it offers our community a simple way to make a meaningful difference in a child’s life. At Joshua House, children and teens who have experienced abuse, neglect or abandonment need opportunities to feel safe, supported and hopeful about their future. We’re grateful to be part of this effort and excited for the care and generosity it will bring to the foster children we serve,” said DeDe Grundel, executive director of Friends of Joshua House Foundation.

Every item purchased at the Light the World Giving Machine at Regency Square directly benefits one of four participating Tampa Bay area charities and two global charities:

Joshua House

Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services

kidsPACK

Unicef (global)

Coptic Orthodox Charities

CWS Global (global)

Items in the machine will range from $10-$100, making giving accessible for individuals and families of all ages. For those looking to maximize their community impact, the 777 Challenge allows donors to enter ‘777’ on the Giving Machine touchscreen to purchase one of every available donation item for a total of $1,280, supporting every nonprofit represented in the machine.

One hundred percent of every donation made at the Giving Machine goes directly to the participating charities.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fully covers all operational and administrative costs as a gift to the community.

Since launching in 2017, the Light The World Giving Machine initiative has expanded to over 120 cities worldwide, raising more than $70 million in humanitarian aid and providing lifelines to hundreds of thousands of individuals worldwide.

To learn more about the Light The World Giving Machine and view event schedules, visit www.givingmachine.org or follow @GivingMachineFlorida on Instagram and Facebook.