The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club and Charity Chicks will bring colorful costumes, community spirit and a little Mrs. Roper flair to Valrico on Saturday, November 14, when they host the second annual Mrs. Roper Romp benefiting Forgotten Angels.

The themed community walk and charity event will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Valrico Park, located at 707 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico. Participants are encouraged to dress in colorful, Mrs. Roper-inspired outfits and take part in games, prizes, opportunity baskets, a 50/50 drawing, a best-costume contest and a scavenger hunt.

Following the morning activities at the park, participants will head to Voodoo Brewing Co., located at 3432 E. SR 60 in Valrico, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for lunch and more Mrs. Roper-themed fun.

Registration is $25 per person. Participants can register using the QR code on the event invitation or register and pay on-site at either the park or Voodoo Brewing Co.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Forgotten Angels and its efforts to address food insecurity and support young people who have aged out of foster care.

The event reflects the Brandon Junior Woman’s Club’s long-standing commitment to serving the community. The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club was established in 1955 and has supported a wide range of local initiatives throughout its history, including the Brandon Civic Center, the School of Hope for Exceptional Children, preschool vision screenings, the Special Olympics, CPR equipment and the Nettles Group Home.

The club also continues to care for its historic clubhouse, located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. Originally built in 1928 by the Brandon Woman’s Club, the building has served the community in numerous ways over the decades, including as a polling place, driver’s licensing facility, World War II draft board, health clinic and library. The historic building is designated as a Hillsborough County landmark and was later deeded to the Brandon Junior Woman’s Club.

Today, the organization continues its mission of improving the community through volunteer service and financial support. Its programs focus on areas including children, domestic and sexual violence awareness, arts and culture, civic engagement, education, environmental efforts, health and wellness and literacy.

Contact Kori Hamilton at 813-720-6101 or treasurerbjwc33509@gmail.com. Visit www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org for additional information.