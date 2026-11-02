A Newsome High School teacher will have an extra $500 to put toward classroom needs after being selected as one of 20 educators nationwide to receive a prize through Arch Painting’s annual $10K Teacher Giveaway.

Riley Kay of Newsome High School in Lithia was randomly selected among teachers from across the country for the 2026 giveaway. Each of the 20 winning educators received $500 to use toward school supplies and other resources for their classrooms.

The annual program, sponsored by Arch Painting, a nationwide commercial painting contractor, is designed to help teachers offset some of the expenses they frequently cover out of their own pockets.

With educators often working with limited classroom budgets, the giveaway provides teachers with additional resources to purchase materials that can enhance their students’ learning experiences.

“Our annual teacher giveaway strives to support teachers nationwide by defraying some of the out-of-pocket costs they face supplying their classroom each school year,” said Richard Kilgannon, president and CEO of Arch Painting. “Teachers are the foundation to the communities we serve — helping to educate our future employees and customers. Supporting teachers has long been part of Arch Painting’s mission.”

Kay was among the 2026 recipients selected from entries submitted by educators throughout the United States.

The $500 award can be used for a variety of classroom needs, including instructional materials, school supplies, educational resources and other items that help teachers create an engaging learning environment.

Another 2026 winner, Assunta Spino of Parthum Elementary School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, described how she used her award to provide students with tools for self-regulation and concentration, as well as classroom supplies and academic resources.

Spino purchased Kickbands and Wibble Wobble chair feet, along with birthday prizes, colored pencils, dry erase markers and erasers, laminating sheets, fidget toys and math posters.

“I am so grateful to be chosen by Arch Painting for the Teacher Giveaway. This is a tremendous gift for our students,” Spino said.

Arch Painting, founded in 1997, provides commercial painting services across the United States. The company says supporting the communities it serves is an important part of its mission, including recognizing the contributions of educators.

For Kay and the other 19 teachers selected nationwide, the giveaway provides an opportunity to bring additional resources into their classrooms as the 2026- 27 school year continues.

For more information about Arch Painting and its community initiatives, visit https://archpainting.com/.