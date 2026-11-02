A Tampa landmark that has entertained generations of moviegoers celebrated a major milestone on October 15 when Tampa Theatre officially marked its 100th anniversary.

Located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa, the historic theater opened its doors on October 15, 1926 as a grand movie palace designed by renowned theater architect John Eberson. A century later, the theater remains a vibrant cultural destination for movies, concerts, comedy, special events and community programs.

Tampa Theatre was designed in an ornate atmospheric style intended to make guests feel as though they were sitting outdoors in a Mediterranean courtyard. Its elaborate architecture combines Baroque, Greek Revival and Italian Renaissance influences, while its signature ceiling recreates a nighttime sky complete with twinkling stars.

The building also made Tampa history as the city’s first commercial building with air conditioning, a major attraction when it opened.

The theater celebrated its centennial with a 1920s-themed birthday celebration that recreated elements of its original opening night. Festivities included swing dancing, live jazz and red-carpet photos beneath the historic marquee.

Inside, the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra and Tampa Theatre’s 1,400-pipe Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ provided live music for a screening of Buster Keaton’s silent comedy Sherlock Jr. The celebration concluded with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, which was also part of the theater’s original opening program, paired with modern special effects.

The anniversary comes following a $24.5 million restoration project designed to preserve the theater’s historic character while preparing it for its second century.

The 1,238-seat Duncan Auditorium underwent extensive restoration, including repairs to its original plaster, cleaning of decorative elements and preservation of historic fixtures. The iconic starry ceiling was also refreshed.

The project also included improvements to backstage rigging, infrastructure and HVAC systems, along with construction of the new 3,000-square-foot Jackie Price Education Center for year-round educational programming and events.

Tampa Theatre’s history includes a major preservation effort in the 1970s, when local citizens and city leaders worked to save the building from demolition. That community support helped transform the theater into the nonprofit cultural venue it remains today.

Now, 100 years after its opening, Tampa Theatre continues to serve as a gathering place for the community while preserving a unique piece of Tampa’s history.