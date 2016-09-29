A Country Cat House Pampers Feline Guests With Luxury Stays

By Michelle Caceres
When Valrico resident Janice Gambone goes out of town, she checks family members Cletus, Rudy, Oliver and George into a local hotel with a great view.
It’s not a Marriott or Hilton, but to her feline companions, it’s a place where they receive love and pampering until she returns.
A Country Cat House, located at 15501 Boyette Rd., has providing cat owners with a safe, stress-free environment for their felines for 27 years.
“Because we are a cats-only facility the animals don’t get stressed out by the sound of barking dogs at other facilities or the medicinal smell of a vet’s office,” said A Country Cat House owner Eileen Dalton.
She and her husband Scott live on the property so are always on hand to tend to their guests’ needs. A Country Cat House offers a variety of large spacious condos, villas and three-story townhouses. All units feature floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking tropical gardens. Some suites have their own fish tank or television.
Included in the room rate is premium Science Diet food, daily playtime with one of their people pals, bushing daily and immediate litter box changing when it gets soiled.
“We are odor-free here,” said Dalton, whose desk sits squarely in the middle of the hotel.
Additional services offered include haircuts, nail trims and baths. Short and long term boarding is offered.
Gambone has been a checking her felines into A Country Cat House for more than 20 years.
“They’re my fur babies,” said Gambone. “I can go on vacation and relax knowing that my animals are being treated how I would treat them at home.”
A Country Cat House is open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. “Even though the office is closed on Sundays, we are here 365 days a year taking care of the kitties,” said Dalton.
Tours are available Monday – Friday between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. No appointment is necessary.
For more information about A Country Cat House or to make a reservation visit www.acountrycathousetampa.com or call 654-2287.
