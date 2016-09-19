Annual Golf Tournament Helps Provide Funding For A Kid’s Place, Seeks Donors

By Kathy L. Collins
Join others in helping raise funds for A Kid’s Place, a local non-profit that provides foster care and a loving home for abused, neglected or abandoned children, by participating in their 5th Annual Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held on Monday, October 17 at Avila Golf and Country Club located at 943 Guisando De Avila in Tampa.
The fun begins with registration and lunch at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The tournament will follow a Shamble format. During play, there will be several contests including closest to the pin, longest drive and putting contests. You could win prizes including gift certificates to local restaurants, a Vizio Flatscreen television, $500 gift cards to Malio’s Prime Steakhouse, Titlest drivers and more.
Sponsorships and participation start at $500. All funds raised will benefit A Kid’s Place and their Siblings Connected Program. By supporting A Kid’s Place at the golf tournament, you will help provide a safe and loving home for siblings as well as on site medical, dental and therapeutic services to children in need.
Mary Berg, resource specialist for A Kid’s Place said, “Foster children are truly our community’s most vulnerable children, and this golf tournament is a way to raise funds and support the programs at A Kid’s Place. We help foster children from all over the greater Tampa Bay area.”
A Kid’s Place is a unique, state of the art 60 bed facility. Children who live there range in age from newborn until the age out of the foster care system at 18 years old. Since it opened in 2009, A Kid’s Place has provided a home to 1,100 children and has assisted over 479 families. The unique aspect of A Kid’s Place is that siblings can stay together in a home like environment. A Kid’s Place has become a beloved institution in the greater Brandon area, and this is your opportunity to help raise much needed funds.
For more information on sponsorships and participation, contact Samantha Mellen at 381-3839 or smellen@akidsplacetb.org. For more information on A Kid’s Place and other ways you can help, visit www.adkidsplacetb.org.
September 19, 2016
Annual Golf Tournament Helps Provide Funding For A Kid’s Place, Seeks Donors
By Kathy L. Collins
Join others in helping raise funds for A Kid’s Place, a local non-profit that provides foster care and a loving home for abused, neglected or abandoned children, by participating in their 5th Annual Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held on Monday, October 17 at Avila Golf and Country Club located at 943 Guisando De Avila in Tampa.
The fun begins with registration and lunch at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The tournament will follow a Shamble format. During play, there will be several contests including closest to the pin, longest drive and putting contests. You could win prizes including gift certificates to local restaurants, a Vizio Flatscreen television, $500 gift cards to Malio’s Prime Steakhouse, Titlest drivers and more.
Sponsorships and participation start at $500. All funds raised will benefit A Kid’s Place and their Siblings Connected Program. By supporting A Kid’s Place at the golf tournament, you will help provide a safe and loving home for siblings as well as on site medical, dental and therapeutic services to children in need.
Mary Berg, resource specialist for A Kid’s Place said, “Foster children are truly our community’s most vulnerable children, and this golf tournament is a way to raise funds and support the programs at A Kid’s Place. We help foster children from all over the greater Tampa Bay area.”
A Kid’s Place is a unique, state of the art 60 bed facility. Children who live there range in age from newborn until the age out of the foster care system at 18 years old. Since it opened in 2009, A Kid’s Place has provided a home to 1,100 children and has assisted over 479 families. The unique aspect of A Kid’s Place is that siblings can stay together in a home like environment. A Kid’s Place has become a beloved institution in the greater Brandon area, and this is your opportunity to help raise much needed funds.
For more information on sponsorships and participation, contact Samantha Mellen at 381-3839 or smellen@akidsplacetb.org. For more information on A Kid’s Place and other ways you can help, visit www.adkidsplacetb.org.
By Kathy Collins Charity or Non-Profit Story, Valrico No comments