Become A Girl Scout, Youth Football & Lacrosse Sign Ups & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Newsome FFA Alumni BBQ Dinner
A Newsome FFA Alumni BBQ Dinner will take place on Wednesday, September 7 from 3-6 p.m. This is conference night at Newsome. You can pick up your meals at the NHS cafeteria. The cost is $7 and includes BBQ chicken, baked beans, potato salad, fresh roll and drink.
All proceeds benefit scholarship awards and leadership conferences for FFA officers and members. Contact Amy Cason for tickets and information at 477-5800.
Third Annual Bloomingdale High Alumni Tailgate & Business Expo
The Bloomingdale High School Academic Foundation will host its third annual Alumni Tailgate on Friday, October 14 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Bloomingdale High School parking lot. There will be a bouncy house for the kids, face painting, DJ, and more. Alumni T-shirts for sale, yearbooks from all of the past classes will be for sale. Local business will be set up for you to visit. Attendees are encouraged to attend the Homecoming football game afterward, where there will be special recognition for Bloomingdale Alumni. Businesses can rent a booth for $40.
Proceeds will benefit the Bloomingdale High School Academic Foundation, which works to enhance the learning experience for students by adding more technology in the classrooms. Donations are welcome. Contact Becky McDaniels at Brandon@mathnasium.com or Michelle Hernandez at Mhernandez@alpha-omegatitle.com.
Girl Scouts Invite Girls To Get Your Camp Face On
On Sunday, September 18 from 3-6 p.m., an event will be held to introduce girls in grades K-12 to Girl Scouts and you can sign up for the 2016-17 year. Meet troop leaders and other Girl Scouts from the Caloosa community, which serves the Riverview/Brandon area.
Girls will learn about campfire building, making camp crafts and go geo-caching. It will be held at Girl Scout Camp Dorothy Thomas, located at 16119 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. The mobile Girl Scout store will also be on property to purchase uniforms.
Brandon Broncos Youth Football Offers Partial Scholarships
The Brandon Broncos Youth Football League is currently offering partial scholarships for its varsity football team, ages 13/14. If your child is interested in being part of Brandon’s longest standing football organization, contact Tom Tyson at 898-4903. Visit www.brandonbroncos.org.
FishHawk Coyotes Lacrosse Club Seeks Members
The FishHawk Coyotes Lacrosse Club has both a boys and girls division. Those in third grade through middle school can participate in this fast-paced, high scoring sport. This is a recreational-level club and has its first skills development and intra club sessions this September-October for ages K-12. The competitive season begins next year and runs during the spring playing teams from Bradenton, Sarasota, South Tampa, and New Tampa to name a few. Visit fishhawkcoyotes.usl.la/ and “Like” on Facebook (look for the red “C”). If you have children K-2, make contact via general email function on the “board members” tab of the website. It will keep track of K-2 interest and explore the possibility of developing a suitable program.
Local Author Releases Third Book In YA Fantasy Trilogy
Local author, artist, and home school mom Kat Heckenbach has released the third book in her fantasy trilogy for teens, Toch Island Chronicles. Legacy Rewound finishes off the series with a combination of magic, mystery, and time travel. Melinda knew Kalek’s music created powerful visions, but it wasn’t supposed to actually send her into the past. Heckenbach is a graduate of the University of Tampa, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. in Biology. Her YA fantasy series Toch Island Chronicles includes Finding Angel, Seeking Unseen, and Legacy Rewound. All three books are available on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com in ebook and print. Visit www.findingangel.com or visit www.kathecken bach.com to keep up with her writing and events.
September 13, 2016
Become A Girl Scout, Youth Football & Lacrosse Sign Ups & More…
