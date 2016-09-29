Celebrate Thanksgiving By Participating In The 2nd Annual Goody Goody Turkey Gobble 5K

By Kathy L. Collins
On Thanksgiving morning, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA invites members of the community to participate in a fun 5k run or one mile walk/run in downtown Tampa. The 2nd Annual Goody Goody™ Turkey Gobble is sponsored by Goody Goody restaurant which is owned and operated by fourth generation co-owner and president of the Columbia Restaurant Group, Richard Gonzmart. The race begins at 7 a.m.
This fun 5K or one mile walk/run is a chip-timed race, on a USATF-certified course beginning and ending at Amalie Arena. The route is an out and back course, taking participants across the Platt Street Bridge and along the beautiful and scenic Bayshore Boulevard. Strollers and dogs are welcome to join the race, music and family fun.
Registration is available at www.runsignup.com. Cost is just $30 per person for the individual and team 5k and $15 per person for the one mile run/walk. 100 percent of the proceeds raised will go to support the LIVESTRONG ® at the YMCA program for cancer survivors and their families.
Lalita Llerena, Communications Director for the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA said, “When someone signs up for the Goody Goody Turkey Gooble 5k, they are not just bettering their own health, they are bettering the community. We would not be able to provide LIVESTRONG ® at the YMCA for free if it was not for the generosity of donors.
Proceeds from the 5k ensure that our Ys can continue to provide safe, supportive environments for cancer survivors to build muscle mass and strength, increase flexibility and endurance and improve confidence and self-esteem.” The LIVESTRONG ® Program is available locally at the Campo Family Y and the North Brandon Y. “Goody Goody is the title sponsor because I believe in the Y and in fitness,” said Gonzmart.
Goody Goody is also graciously providing free breakfast to all participants after the chip-timed race.
Prizes will be awarded to the first place overall male and female adult and first place overall male and female in youth (ages 9 and under). First place prizes will also be awarded by age group (10-19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; and 70 plus).For more information on the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, please visit www.tampaymca.org.
