Chalklines: Stowers Supports Flood Efforts With Donation, Cimino Hosts Fall Festival, FishHawk Banking Returns

By Tamas Mondavics
Stowers Elementary Fifth Grade Students Support Louisiana Flood Victims through Donation Drive
In an effort to help and support the victims of the recent flooding in Louisiana, fifth grade students at Stowers Elementary School wasted no time to take part in a sizable donation drive.
Under the direction of Stowers teacher Brittany Henry, the students donated toiletries, diapers, formula, paper goods, non-perishables, blankets, sheets and other needs, which thanks to the generous support of Safety Training and Coonsulting (STC), a Lithia-based company, were then shipped to the United Way.
“We will have employees in Louisiana for months, working on the cleanup of the flood,” said STC owner Ben Rice. “We are glad to help these students support the Louisiana communities who were hit so hard.”
Stowers school officials said that along with the items collected the students included positive letters of encouragement they wrote to the flood victims and their families.
“Education is more than writing and reading,” said Catherine Lennard, principal at Stowers Elementary. “The mission of our school is to provide a holistic education that creates productive members of society. These kids are learning about giving back, helping in times of trouble and I am so proud of them.”
Safety Training and Consulting has been in business for 20 years and is one of the most diverse and successful providers of safety and health services in the southeastern United States. With clients in the flood area, STC officials said that the company will spend 2-3 months in the cleanup efforts.
For more information about Stowers Elementary please visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
Hillsborough County Public Schools Seek Y.E.S. Volunteers
The Hillsborough County Public Schools Volunteer Services Department is seeking local qualified and willing volunteers and community partners to serve its schools.
District officials said that the department is committed to working with volunteers and community partners functioning as a liaison to link volunteers and community partners with its schools.
Volunteers and community partners are saying “Y.E.S.” (You Empower Students) every day to empower them with the skills, knowledge and attitudes that are necessary to “prepare students for life”.
Volunteer Opportunities to say “Y.E.S.” include: School based volunteer, Mentor, Speakers, Classroom Presentations, Days of Service, and Business and Community Partnerships.
During the 2014-2015 school year Hillsborough County Public Schools boasted of nearly 58,000 registered volunteers, which was the equivalent of 2,901,390 volunteer hours, with the value of $66,935,067. Per Florida State law, school volunteers must be background checked each year.
The season starts July 1 and runs through June 30.For more information those interested may contact their school’s community volunteer coordinator or the District Volunteer Services Office or call 872-5254.
FishHawk Creek Opens In-School-Banking for 2016-2017 Season
Thanks to its continued success, FishHawk Creek Elementary School has once again opened its student-run, in-school banking branch, sponsored by Suncoast Credit Union.
Known as The FishHawk MINT, the branch operates under the direction of founder Stacey Hirn, a fourth grade math and science teacher at FishHawk Creek.
The nearly two dozen, fifth grade bank executives have all qualified to run the branch, which allows its young customers to make deposits, earn interest and extra bonus cash along with prizes, while building their very own Suncoast Credit Union savings account.
The first day of savings was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 28, 2016.
Hirn said that the Bank, which last year saw more than 250 student-clients will be open on every Wednesday from 7:30 – 8 a.m. until mid-May of 2017.
For more information about Fishhawk Creek Elementary please visit www.fishhawkcreek.mysdhc.org.å
September 30, 2016
