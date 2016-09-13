Finish Up The Summer With The Tampa Theatre’s Annual Summer Classics Series

By Kathy L. Collins
This year’s Annual Summer Classics Series presented by the Tampa Theatre is extra special in many ways. For one, this is the 25th year of the series. Secondly, as a thank you to the community, it has been extended into the month of September.
Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre said, “Typically the Summer Classics run through August, but for the 25th anniversary, we extended the series into September to include three of our all-time most beloved classics: The Wizard of Oz, Gone with The Wind and Casablanca. The last one coincides with our ‘Caskablanca’ WineFest Weekend.”
On Sunday, September 4, bring the whole family to see the 1939 family classic, The Wizard Of Oz. This movie has been such a cinema classic since it debuted, that just about everyone can recite lines by heart. The Wizard Of Oz is a musical, a fantasy story, a kids’ movie, a disaster movie and a road trip all wrapped up in one film. Come see the iconic movie that transitions from black and white to color on the big screen.
Next, on Sunday, September 11, you will not want to miss seeing Gone With The Wind in the way it was always meant to be seen- on the big screen, in a classic historic movie palace. Gone With The Wind is epic in scale, social impact and artistic influence. Set against the backdrop of the Civil War and Reconstruction, Gone With The Wind is a huge movie in every possible sense of the word.
Then, on Sunday, September 18 come see the definition of Hollywood masterpiece- Casablanca. This movie typically lands on lists of the top two or three movies of all time. There is simply no better way to experience this film and all of the emotions that it exudes, than in a classic movie theatre like the Tampa Theatre.
All of the above movies are set to be shown at 3 p.m. at the Tampa Theatre located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for Tampa Theatre members and can be purchased at the Box Office or online at www.tampatheatre.org. There is a $2 convenience fee for online purchases.
