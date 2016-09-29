Great Craft Fairs And Flea Markets To Help Celebrate Fall

Indoor Flea Market At Brandon Christian Church
Brandon Christian Church, at corner of Bryan and Lumsden Rds., is hosting its much anticipated Annual Indoor Flea Market on Saturday October 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, contact Ros at 689-4021.
Friends And Flea Event At Patterson Farm
The Fall Friends and Flea is is holding a two day event on Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 under the trees at the Patterson farm, located at 2706 Ranch Rd., in Dover (off Durant Rd.). Over 30 venders from Lakewood, Bradenton, and locally will be selling antiques, jewelry, country, shabby chic, furniture, vintage treasures and more. There will be authentic kettle popcorn, coffee, and barbecue. The gates will open promptly at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. rain or shine. There is plenty of parking at this free community event.
5th Annual Gifts & Crafts Fair at The Bridges Seeking Local Vendors
With the holidays approaching, shopping for unique gifts could not be easier when you visit the 5th annual Gifts & Crafts Fair, held on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Bridges Retirement Community, 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.
This one-stop holiday shopping event features over 30 vendors. Whether it is handcrafted decorations or personalized gifts, such as jewelry and handbags, art, candles, soaps, sweet treats and more, you will find just what you are looking for.
“Customers of all ages are invited to stop by this free event to get a head start on their shopping,” says Janet Noah, Community Relations Liaison and event coordinator. “With the wide variety of gifts and crafts, shoppers can look forward to giving unique and wonderful gifts!”
Interested vendors please contact Janet at 413-8900 or jnoah@thebridgesbvm.com.
Vendors Sought For Fall Craft Fair
The United Methodist Women at St. Andrew’s are looking for vendors with crafts or gift items to apply for its Fall Craft Fair to be held on Saturday, October 29 from 9a.m.- 3 p.m. at the church located at 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Applications are available by calling 777-8371 or contacting mtrimble1@tampabay.rr.com.
Holy Innocent’s Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show
Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is hosting its 5h annual Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 5th from 9: a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 70 vendors will be show casing and selling unique arts & crafts, novelties, and baked goods for the fall and winter seasons in Florida. There will also be face-painting, an obstacle course and a duck tank for the kids. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Road in Valrico. Interested vendors can register for a spot on our web site at www.hiepiscopal.org. Any questions please contact the church during normal business hours at 813-689-3130.
September 29, 2016
