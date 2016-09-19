Halloween Horribles Parade At Center Place, A Longtime Community Tradition

By Kathy L. Collins
Get a jump on Halloween this year and join fellow princesses, super heroes and ghosts at Center Place’s 19th Annual Halloween Horribles Parade. This fun, family friendly event is set to take place on Sunday, October 30 beginning at 3 p.m. at Center Place located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.
All children must be accompanied by an adult. In order to participate, children must have a ticket (cost $2) which must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at Center Place.
The parade line up begins at 2:30 p.m. on the Center Place deck area. The parade route from Center Place will take participants down South Parsons Ave. past Brandon Regional Hospital and then back up Vonderburg Dr. and ends back at Center Place.
The parade route is lined with vendors from the area’s finest businesses and civic organizations who will have Halloween treats available for all of the costumed munchkins.
According to Dawn Galia, Executive Director of Center Place, “Center Place’s Halloween Horribles Parade is a very safe event for children.
Each child leaves with a big bag of candy and goodies. It gives them one more opportunity to wear their costumes.” Galia added, “We love to see all of the munchkins and how creative they can be with their costumes. It is a wonderful community event.”
Vendors, local businesses and organizations, line the parade route and give out candy, stickers or beads to the children. There is no cost to be a vendor, but each vendor must supply enough goodies for 500 children. If you are interested in participating, please contact Center Place at 685-8888 by Friday, October 14.
Center Place was created by the community in 1976. For 40 years, Center Place has been a central venue that allows the community to come together for fun events such as the Annual Halloween Horribles Parade, the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and more. Center Place, a non-profit organization, offers cultural enrichment opportunities for all ages through a variety of programs including original art exhibitions, education and the performance of art.
For more information, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org or call 685-8888.
