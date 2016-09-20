John Henry Miller: 100 Years Strong, From Ice Trucks In Jamaica To Dominoes In Brandon

By Tatiana Ortiz
John Henry Miller from the Hillsborough County Bloomingdale Adult Day Service Center in Brandon, celebrated his 100th birthday. Miller considers his firm belief in his faith and a healthy diet as the reasons behind his longevity.
“I love the Lord and pray to Him everyday to keep me going,” Miller said.
Miller was born in Manchester, Jamaica. He began working at a young age on a farm until his sister sent for him. He started working at an ice factory at the age of 23 in Kingston, Jamaica. Miller served ice and blocks from the truck for many years. He met the love of his life Mavis Corrida Miller in Kingston, and the couple were married for 60 years. Unfortunately, she passed away in 2005.
He worked at the ice factory until 1974. In 1975, his entire family relocated to the United States for a better life. The Miller’s lived in New York until 1995 and moved to Florida due to health reasons.
Another secret to his longevity would be Miller’s diet. He consumes greens and drinks aloe vera. Along with that, Miller shared the recipe to his favorite dish that he produces every Saturday. The dish consists of cornmeal, salt fish, pepper, garlic, onion, okra and tomatoes.
With that in mind, he lives with his son and family. Miller attends the Hillsborough County Bloomingdale Adult Day Service Center three times a week and enjoys playing dominoes with his friends. He joined the organization in 1998 and recommends individuals to go to there.
“We get taken care of here and the people who work at the center are nice,” Miller said.
The mission of the center is to coordinate essential health and wellness services for older adults through an emphasis on the seven dimensions such as physical, emotional, intellectual, social, spiritual, environmental and financial.
For more information, visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/aging. It is located at 3940 Canoga Park Dr. in Brandon. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call 330-7964.
