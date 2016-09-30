Local Community Fall Festivals, Oktoberfest, Walks & 5K Runs

By Michelle Colesanti
Fall Festival At Hawthorne Village Retirement Community
Come to Hawthorne Village Retirement Community and enjoy fall family fun. There will be face painting, a pumpkin carving contest, scavenger hunt, games, bounce house and pumpkin patch photos.
Hawthorne Village of Brandon is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 661-8998 or visit www.HawthorneVillageofBrandon.com.
Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship’s 1st Annual Community Fall Festival
The community is invited to Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship’s first annual Community Fall Festival on Saturday, October 29 from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The theme for the Festival is Theme: We are better together! Uniting Churches and the Community.
The Church is located at 12001 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Admission is free. There will be food, fun, music, raffles, health checks and fellowship. Craft fair and vendors welcome. Please call 784-5973 for info.
Pumpkinpalooza Fall Festival At Fishhawk Fellowship Church
A 5K Walk & Run at Fishhawk Fellowship Church on Saturday, October 29. Proceeds will benefit Welcome Home Haiti. The cost for the 5K is $30 for adults and $20 for students ages 1-19. A $10 Fun Run will also be held. There is a virtual race option (receive a t-shirt) for $20. The 5K begins promptly at 8 a.m. Visit http://www.fishhawkfc.org/event/2016-10-29-pumpkinpalooza-5k-walkrun for more info and to register. For more information on Welcome Home Haiti, visit http://welcomehomehaiti. com/home.
Fishhawk Fellowship Church is located at 15326 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia.
Truck or Treat At Centerpoint Church
Centerpoint Church, located at 1801 S Miller Rd. in Valrico will hold a Truck or Treat event on Saturday, October 29 from 4-6 p.m. For more information, call 689-1906 x104 or visit www.centerpointfl.org.
Community Invited To Fun Family-Friendly Event At Bell Shoals Baptist Church
Looking for a safe, fun, family-friendly event to attend on Monday, October 31? You are invited to Trunk or Treat being held at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon from 6- 7:30 p.m.
This event will include games for children of all ages, face-painting, classic cars, motorcycles, and of course, lots and lots of candy. Admission is free but families are encouraged to bring a box of stuffing or a box of Jell-O pudding that will be donated to the Brandon Gift of Hope. The Brandon Gift of Hope Tent will help provide meals and toys for those in need in our community during this Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.
For more information about Trunk or Treat log on to www.bellshoals.com/trunkortreat.
Nativity 33rd Annual Nut Sale
The ladies of St. Francis Circle at Nativity Catholic Church are taking orders for your holiday baking & gifting.
Pecan halves, pecan pieces, chocolate amaretto pecans, dark chocolate pecans, white chocolate pecans are $9.50, pistachios are $9, cashews $9.50, and walnuts $8.
All prices are per pound and will be in before Thanksgiving.
Call Flo 654-8941, Janet 655-5506, or Evelyn 657-4309 to place your order by Wednesday, November 2.
September 30, 2016
Local Community Fall Festivals, Oktoberfest, Walks & 5K Runs
By Michelle Colesanti
Fall Festival At Hawthorne Village Retirement Community
Come to Hawthorne Village Retirement Community and enjoy fall family fun. There will be face painting, a pumpkin carving contest, scavenger hunt, games, bounce house and pumpkin patch photos.
Hawthorne Village of Brandon is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 661-8998 or visit www.HawthorneVillageofBrandon.com.
Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship’s 1st Annual Community Fall Festival
The community is invited to Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship’s first annual Community Fall Festival on Saturday, October 29 from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The theme for the Festival is Theme: We are better together! Uniting Churches and the Community.
The Church is located at 12001 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Admission is free. There will be food, fun, music, raffles, health checks and fellowship. Craft fair and vendors welcome. Please call 784-5973 for info.
Pumpkinpalooza Fall Festival At Fishhawk Fellowship Church
A 5K Walk & Run at Fishhawk Fellowship Church on Saturday, October 29. Proceeds will benefit Welcome Home Haiti. The cost for the 5K is $30 for adults and $20 for students ages 1-19. A $10 Fun Run will also be held. There is a virtual race option (receive a t-shirt) for $20. The 5K begins promptly at 8 a.m. Visit http://www.fishhawkfc.org/event/2016-10-29-pumpkinpalooza-5k-walkrun for more info and to register. For more information on Welcome Home Haiti, visit http://welcomehomehaiti. com/home.
Fishhawk Fellowship Church is located at 15326 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia.
Truck or Treat At Centerpoint Church
Centerpoint Church, located at 1801 S Miller Rd. in Valrico will hold a Truck or Treat event on Saturday, October 29 from 4-6 p.m. For more information, call 689-1906 x104 or visit www.centerpointfl.org.
Community Invited To Fun Family-Friendly Event At Bell Shoals Baptist Church
Looking for a safe, fun, family-friendly event to attend on Monday, October 31? You are invited to Trunk or Treat being held at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon from 6- 7:30 p.m.
This event will include games for children of all ages, face-painting, classic cars, motorcycles, and of course, lots and lots of candy. Admission is free but families are encouraged to bring a box of stuffing or a box of Jell-O pudding that will be donated to the Brandon Gift of Hope. The Brandon Gift of Hope Tent will help provide meals and toys for those in need in our community during this Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.
For more information about Trunk or Treat log on to www.bellshoals.com/trunkortreat.
Nativity 33rd Annual Nut Sale
The ladies of St. Francis Circle at Nativity Catholic Church are taking orders for your holiday baking & gifting.
Pecan halves, pecan pieces, chocolate amaretto pecans, dark chocolate pecans, white chocolate pecans are $9.50, pistachios are $9, cashews $9.50, and walnuts $8.
All prices are per pound and will be in before Thanksgiving.
Call Flo 654-8941, Janet 655-5506, or Evelyn 657-4309 to place your order by Wednesday, November 2.
By Cyndi Cisneros Activities, Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Community No comments