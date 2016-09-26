By Michelle Colesanti
September 26, 2016
New Services, Offerings At Local Offices
By Michelle Colesanti
Join The Wayne Lee MD Plastic Surgery & Return 2 Fitness Team
The staff of Wayne Lee MD Plastic Surgery invites you to join their Return 2 Fitness Team participating in the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, held Saturday, October 22, 9:30 a.m. at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. To join their team or donate, visit main.acsevents.org/goto/TeamWayneLeeMDReturn2Fitness. Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is a Brandon-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon who offers a variety of cosmetic and non-surgical procedures, as well as reconstructive services for cancer patients. Visit WayneLeeMD.com or call 579-3369 to schedule a free consultation.
Oakfield Dental Provides High Quality Care With State of the Art Technology
Oakfield Dental upholds its commitment to the highest quality of care by combining state of the art technology with passionate clinicians and staff.
Located at 1457 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, Dr. Amir Boules provides high-quality dental care in a stress-free environment.
Services include: all digital x-ray technology provide accurate images with a fraction of the radiation exposure of old style film; colored intra-oral camera pictures help you see exactly what the dentist sees, making it easier for you to make an informed decision about your dental needs; one hour whitening for same day results; tooth-colored fillings and crowns that are the strongest and most esthetic in the dental field, all options for missing teeth including implants, bridges, partial and complete dentures to fit your specific needs and desires. Oral appliance therapy to treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea is also provided.
To make an appointment, call 906-8808. Visit www.OakfieldDental.com.
Skincare and Unique Chemical Peels Now At Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic
Brandon’s premier provider of customized skincare and unique chemical peels, Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic is proud to have Auyanna Gilbert L.E. C.O.A. as part of their team. “It’s my promise to bring each and every client’s skin to its full potential in health and beauty.”
Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic understands relaxation during your treatment can dramatically increase results. It offers the comfort and ambiance of a spa (warm bed, hot towels, aroma therapy) with the security of working in a medical setting.
Brandon Cataract Center & Clinic is located at 403 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-1122. Visit http://brandoneye.com/.
