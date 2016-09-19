Photographers Can Enter 2016 Hillsborough County Fair Photography Competition

By Kathy L. Collins
Photographers who live in Hillsborough County are invited to submit entries for the 2016 Hillsborough County Fair Photography/Mixed Media Photography Competition. The Hillsborough County Fair runs from October 20 to 23 and from October 27 to 30. The fair is held at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover (east of Brandon on SR 60).
Youth entries can be submitted for the following divisions: Elementary 1st through 5th grade; Middle 6th through 8th grade; Secondary 9th through 12th grade. Adults 18 and older may also enter. Participants may enter two pieces per class in photography (black/white/color and digital) and one piece in mixed media photography.
Those who pre-register can receive one free fair ticket. Pre-registration must be postmarked by Monday, October 10 in order to receive free ticket. There is no entry fee.
The entry form can be downloaded at www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com (click on competition and then visual arts). Entry forms can be scanned and emailed to Brenda Anderson, Hillsborough County Fair Photography/Mixed Media Photography Competition chairperson, at onemininut@ gmail.com or mailed to 1524 S. Wiggins Rd., Plant City, FL 33566.
Photographs must be 8×10 and must be mounted on standard 11×14 white mounting board. Mixed media photography must be framed and ready to hang using screw eyes and wire only.
All work will be judged based upon visual impact, composition, quality and appeal. All contestants must agree and sign that all of their photographs were taken and all work completed within the last 12 months. No work may be enhanced using digital software other than to remove red eye and crop.
Prizes will be awarded for Youth and Adult in each category.
For more information on the specific rules regarding size and mounting and specifications for each category of the Photography/Mixed Media Photography Competition, visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.
