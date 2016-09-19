Two Local Artists Work On Display At Bruton Memorial Library

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The exhibit this month at the Bruton Memorial Library in Plant City is a wonderful collection of artwork from two artists- Beryl Harvey and Sandra Putnal. According to Tonda Morris, director of Library Services, “We are featuring two artists this month. Both have a life-long love of art and a realistic style in their work.”
Harvey moved to Florida from Rochester, New York in 1979. Harvey is a self-taught artist. Harvey’s artist statement said, “Now with time to spare, it was time for me to start my life long dream which was and still is creating art on canvas.” Morris said, “Harvey has a realistic painting style and uses acrylic or watercolor on canvas and displays a variety of subjects.”
Harvey is showing 10 pieces in the exhibit. All of the pieces are colorful, clear and reflective.
Putnal is from Plant City. For her, art is the way she expresses herself. Putnal’s artist statement said, “My artistic expressions began very early in life. Drawing with pencils was my first love and after some time, I began working with paints.” Putnal prefers acrylics. The statement further said, “I love painting animals. I have retired from teaching, but still enjoy painting and drawing, my first love.”
Putnal is showing 20 pieces. The media displayed in this exhibit include acrylic, pencil and watercolor. All of Putnal’s work in the exhibit is different and interesting. One piece, a pencil piece featuring “Otter Joe” is especially lovely. The pencil work shows a lot of skill and is very expressive.
Putnal also included several smaller pieces in the exhibit including a miniature acrylic called “Cornfield.” The smaller pieces are displayed in the display case.
All in all, this is a lovely exhibit featuring the work of two talented but different artists. Each took the time to create thoughtful artist’s statements and even numbered the pieces so that the viewer knows the medium and the name of the piece.
The Bruton Memorial Library is dedicated to showing the artwork of local artists. For more information on how to have artwork featured at the library, visit the library located at 302 W. McLendon St. in Plant City or call 757-9215.
