Winners Of The Brandon League of Fine Arts Annual Show Artworks 2016 Announced

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
On Thursday, September 8, the Brandon League of Fine Arts announced the winners of Artworks 2016 at Center Place in Brandon. Artworks is a juried show with over $1,000 given in awards. The artwork will be on display in the Mook Gallery at Center Place through the end of September.
Sue Allen, Chair of Artworks 2016 said, “This year’s show featured a very diverse collection of art from artists who come from all over the Tampa Bay area.”
The judge was Christine Renc-Carter, the Curator of the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art at St. Petersburg College in Tarpon Springs. Renc-Carter said, “It was truly an honor to be asked to judge this show with such an amazing level of talent in one room. It was difficult to judge.” Renc-Carter added, “Please know that my list of artists that I wanted to give awards to was about twice as long as what I could give. It was very hard to narrow down to only six. The show was hung beautifully in such a lovely space.”
This year’s winners included Honorable Mentions to Joose Hadley (Break-Away) and Anne Drewry (Phoenix Reborn). It should be noted that Drewry is the only local artist to have won an award.
The Minette Webster Memorial Award went to Kathleen Durdin (Christine/Kimono).
Third Place went to Ruby Schwarzschild for Peppers Fiesta. Second Place went to Donna Morrison for Everglades Reflections 6.
First Place was awarded to Nancy Lauby for her acrylic piece, Twisted. This is a very lovely work of a Great Blue Heron. Lauby is from Palm Harbor. She is a retired elementary school teacher who has been creating art for a long time. Lauby’s subject matter are always nature. “I am originally from the Midwest and grew up on a farm. I have always connected with birds,” explained Lauby.
Lauby added, “I have never entered Artworks before, but I chose to enter Twisted this year. It is one of my latest paintings.” Lauby explained that she is doing really interesting work now using palm fronds as her “canvas.” Because no two palm fronds are the same, each of Lauby’s pieces are literally original works of art.
Stop by Center Place located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon to view Artworks 2016. For more information on the Brandon League of Fine Arts, please visit www.blfa.us.
September 27, 2016
Winners Of The Brandon League of Fine Arts Annual Show Artworks 2016 Announced
