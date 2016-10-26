Art Monkey, FishHawk Ranch, Lithia Florida
Staff Report
Art Monkey Art & Ice Cream, a pottery and art studio located in the heart of FishHawk Ranch in Park Square was opened by artist and innovator Bonnie Karet and husband Mark in 2011. She envisioned a gathering place where people would create, collaborate and develop as a community. Karet has done just that through community events raising funds to support her charity Big, Big World. She also received much community support while she completed a six-month Appalachian Trail Hike to help raise additional funds for Big, Big World.
Karet and husband Mark have relocated across the state due to a job change and have sold the business to a new family.
During a recent Park Square community event, Karet introduced the new owners, Liisa (s.i.c.) and Eric Soncrant.
The Soncrants, with their two daughters Haven and Holland, will take over Art Monkey on November 1 and will continue to serve Fishhawk and the greater community. Most of the current Art Monkey staff will be staying on to help provide a seamless transition.
“We couldn’t be more excited to take over for Bonnie and continue to provide this incredible atmosphere for area families. It’s a place our daughters have loved to go to and we wanted to make sure it was there for other kids as well,” said Liisa, who will run the day to day operations. The new owners have lived in the area since 2004. They are active with Tampa Bay Family Theatre, Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center, Blue Wave Swimming and attend St. Andrews United Methodist Church.
Art Monkey is located in Park Square at 16144 Churchview Dr. In addition to Paint Your Own Pottery, Art Monkey offers 24 flavors of delicious all natural ice cream, after school and homeschool classes, canvas painting and more.
For more information call (813) 315-9803 or visit www.artandicecream.com.
October 26, 2016
Art Monkey Art & Ice Cream Welcomes New Owners
Art Monkey, FishHawk Ranch, Lithia Florida
Staff Report
Art Monkey Art & Ice Cream, a pottery and art studio located in the heart of FishHawk Ranch in Park Square was opened by artist and innovator Bonnie Karet and husband Mark in 2011. She envisioned a gathering place where people would create, collaborate and develop as a community. Karet has done just that through community events raising funds to support her charity Big, Big World. She also received much community support while she completed a six-month Appalachian Trail Hike to help raise additional funds for Big, Big World.
Karet and husband Mark have relocated across the state due to a job change and have sold the business to a new family.
During a recent Park Square community event, Karet introduced the new owners, Liisa (s.i.c.) and Eric Soncrant.
The Soncrants, with their two daughters Haven and Holland, will take over Art Monkey on November 1 and will continue to serve Fishhawk and the greater community. Most of the current Art Monkey staff will be staying on to help provide a seamless transition.
“We couldn’t be more excited to take over for Bonnie and continue to provide this incredible atmosphere for area families. It’s a place our daughters have loved to go to and we wanted to make sure it was there for other kids as well,” said Liisa, who will run the day to day operations. The new owners have lived in the area since 2004. They are active with Tampa Bay Family Theatre, Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center, Blue Wave Swimming and attend St. Andrews United Methodist Church.
Art Monkey is located in Park Square at 16144 Churchview Dr. In addition to Paint Your Own Pottery, Art Monkey offers 24 flavors of delicious all natural ice cream, after school and homeschool classes, canvas painting and more.
For more information call (813) 315-9803 or visit www.artandicecream.com.
By Press Release Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business No comments