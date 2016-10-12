Coin Show, Fall Festival, Dinner & Auction & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Coin & Currency Show
Brandon Coin Club Inc., A 501 ( C ) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.
30 dealers / 45 tables; free admission/parking/door prizes and excellent food available on site. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12 and free appraisals.
ICG Grading Service in attendance and offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbing. For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.
Fall Festival Will Take Place At Korens Quarters
Korens Quarters is hosting its 3rd Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1120 Swilley Rd. in Plant City. It will take place rain or shine. There is 30,000 sq ft of covered shopping space. Plan to get some early Christmas shopping done with unique gifts and handmade crafts. In additional to crafts, there will be farm fresh vegetables and eggs for sale.
Interested parties can visit Korensquarters.net and click on the calendar page for link to registration form. Interested vendors can also call 650-0257 , text 220-9562 or email lpk3579@yahoo.com.
Valrico Service League To Hold Harvest Dinner & Auction
The last several years, Valrico Service League (VSL) has partnered with the Campo YMCA by funding swimming lessons for children whose families cannot afford lessons.
Hands on activities of the group include art, speech and educational activities and providing clothing and shoes for children at area Title I elementary schools, Bunco and bingo at area retirement homes and participating in Cards for the Troops and children’s activities at Center Place.
The group’s main fundraiser for the year is the Harvest Dinner & Auction will be held Sunday, November 6 at Center Place, 650 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at Center Place through October 28. The Platinum Bank sponsored event starts at 5:30 p.m., catered dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 6:45 p.m.
Thanks to the generosity of last year’s auction patrons and donations from the business community of tickets to events, rounds of golf, restaurant gift certificates and unique items from area artists, VSL support included ECHO, Brandon Outreach Clinic, Center Place, Family Promise of Brandon and A Kid’s Place. Call Claudia Yake at 685-7998 or Sue Hadden at 685-6160.
Riverview Garden Club November Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its November meeting on Wednesday November 9 at 10 a.m. in the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker is Michael O’Hara Garcia, President of the Florida Olive Council. Parking is free and free admission for first time attendees. Bring a covered dish for this Thanksgiving themed meeting. Call Harriet at 727-6567.
DAR Honors Vietnam War Veteran
In September, the local Alafia River chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) joined the De Soto and Tampa Chapters of the NSDAR at Veterans Memorial Park and Museum of Hillsborough County to honor Vietnam War veteran SMSGT Roy Callow, US Air Force (Ret.), who was accompanied by his wife, Diana.
DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization, whose mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Any woman over 18 years old who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. If you are interested in learning more about joining the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact registrarAlafiaDAR@gmail.com.
Brandon MS Support Group Meets
The Brandon MS Support Group normally meets the fourth Monday of each month from 7-9 p.m. at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, Room 7, which is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. In October though, the Group will meet on Tuesday, October 25. Normal schedule will return for November. There is no meeting in December. Call 454-7585.
Newcomers Begin New Season Of Social Fun
The next meeting of the Brandon Newcomers will take place on October 19 at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited to join to meet new friends and have fun. The dues for the year are $20. You can participate in any all activities such as Book club, Bridge, Bunco, Arts and Crafts, and more.
Whether new to the area or long time resident, you are welcome.
Newcomers meet the third Wednesday of each month at The Brandon Recreation Center on Sadie St. at 9 am. For more information, call Re at 643-3281.
October 12, 2016
Coin Show, Fall Festival, Dinner & Auction & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Coin & Currency Show
Brandon Coin Club Inc., A 501 ( C ) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.
30 dealers / 45 tables; free admission/parking/door prizes and excellent food available on site. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12 and free appraisals.
ICG Grading Service in attendance and offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbing. For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.
Fall Festival Will Take Place At Korens Quarters
Korens Quarters is hosting its 3rd Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1120 Swilley Rd. in Plant City. It will take place rain or shine. There is 30,000 sq ft of covered shopping space. Plan to get some early Christmas shopping done with unique gifts and handmade crafts. In additional to crafts, there will be farm fresh vegetables and eggs for sale.
Interested parties can visit Korensquarters.net and click on the calendar page for link to registration form. Interested vendors can also call 650-0257 , text 220-9562 or email lpk3579@yahoo.com.
Valrico Service League To Hold Harvest Dinner & Auction
The last several years, Valrico Service League (VSL) has partnered with the Campo YMCA by funding swimming lessons for children whose families cannot afford lessons.
Hands on activities of the group include art, speech and educational activities and providing clothing and shoes for children at area Title I elementary schools, Bunco and bingo at area retirement homes and participating in Cards for the Troops and children’s activities at Center Place.
The group’s main fundraiser for the year is the Harvest Dinner & Auction will be held Sunday, November 6 at Center Place, 650 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at Center Place through October 28. The Platinum Bank sponsored event starts at 5:30 p.m., catered dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 6:45 p.m.
Thanks to the generosity of last year’s auction patrons and donations from the business community of tickets to events, rounds of golf, restaurant gift certificates and unique items from area artists, VSL support included ECHO, Brandon Outreach Clinic, Center Place, Family Promise of Brandon and A Kid’s Place. Call Claudia Yake at 685-7998 or Sue Hadden at 685-6160.
Riverview Garden Club November Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its November meeting on Wednesday November 9 at 10 a.m. in the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker is Michael O’Hara Garcia, President of the Florida Olive Council. Parking is free and free admission for first time attendees. Bring a covered dish for this Thanksgiving themed meeting. Call Harriet at 727-6567.
DAR Honors Vietnam War Veteran
In September, the local Alafia River chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) joined the De Soto and Tampa Chapters of the NSDAR at Veterans Memorial Park and Museum of Hillsborough County to honor Vietnam War veteran SMSGT Roy Callow, US Air Force (Ret.), who was accompanied by his wife, Diana.
DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization, whose mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Any woman over 18 years old who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. If you are interested in learning more about joining the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact registrarAlafiaDAR@gmail.com.
Brandon MS Support Group Meets
The Brandon MS Support Group normally meets the fourth Monday of each month from 7-9 p.m. at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, Room 7, which is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. In October though, the Group will meet on Tuesday, October 25. Normal schedule will return for November. There is no meeting in December. Call 454-7585.
Newcomers Begin New Season Of Social Fun
The next meeting of the Brandon Newcomers will take place on October 19 at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited to join to meet new friends and have fun. The dues for the year are $20. You can participate in any all activities such as Book club, Bridge, Bunco, Arts and Crafts, and more.
Whether new to the area or long time resident, you are welcome.
Newcomers meet the third Wednesday of each month at The Brandon Recreation Center on Sadie St. at 9 am. For more information, call Re at 643-3281.
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Community, Valrico No comments