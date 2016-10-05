Enjoy Good Food And Lively Music At The 3rd Annual Blues & Bar-Be-Que At The Firehouse Cultural Center

By Kathy L. Collins
The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin provides much needed arts programs to the residents of the SouthShore area. You can help support this great organization by attending its 3rd Annual Blues & Bar-B-Que event on Saturday, October 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. Funds from the event benefit the Firehouse Cultural Center Arts and Educational Program Scholarships.
There will be live music from The Charlie Morris Band and tasty BBQ from Wes Burnett and Buttman BBQ for just $20 per person before October 10. After that date, tickets are $25 per person and a kid’s meal (12 years old and under) is just $10.
The Firehouse Cultural Center provided more than 90 scholarships so far in 2016 to children living in South Hillsborough County. With your support of the 3rd Annual Blues & Bar-B-Que, the organization would like to provide an additional 60 scholarships to children like J.D., age 10, who said, “I had so much fun at acting camp. I loved the dance moves. The following week was art, not just art, it was art with a London teacher and his Harry Potter accent. It was awesome. I just wanted to say thank you for allowing me at your wonderful camp.”
So bring your families and friends and enjoy an afternoon and early evening either alongside Marsh Creek in the shade or inside the cool Firehouse. The Charlie Morris Band will deliver energetic and laid back original tunes that are a blend of Blues, Country and Florida Swamp Music. You can also enjoy tasty BBQ chicken and rib combo platters with your choice of two sides, tea and dessert. Beer and wine will be available at a cash bar. In addition to music and good food, attendees will be treated to games and raffles. Maybe you will be the lucky winner of one of two Lotto Frames (tickets are just $15). Perhaps you would rather try your luck at a Gift Card Tree filled with gift cards to area restaurants or several festive gift baskets.
The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin. Get your tickets today and help support the Firehouse Cultural Center, a non-profit visual and performing cultural center. For more info call 645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.
