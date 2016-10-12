Eye on Business: October Valrico 2016

By Michelle Colesanti
Above Photos: The Valrico FishHawk Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for YoYo Juice. The Valrico FishHawk Chamber also recently held a ribbon cutting for Anytime Fitness in the FishHawk Ranch Park Square, 16144 Churchview Dr., Ste. 201 in Lithia.
Ice Sports Forum New Events And Offerings
The Ice Sports Forum in Brandon now offers meeting space renovations upstairs complete for corporate events and parties. Locally roasted Indigo coffee is served at the Centerline Cafe. Check out the Learn To Skate class program available for all ages and all levels. Registration is currently being accepted for that and the MightMite 12-week hockey program for ages 5-7 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
The OneBlood Bloodmobile will be at the Ice Sports Forum on Sunday, October 30 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Give blood and receive free T-shirt and free Open Skate Ticket.
For more information, visit http://www.theicesportsforum.com.
Picker Place Market In Plant City
At Picker Place in Plant city, on the third weekend of each month, Thursday through Sunday, you can shop for many unique items including vintage pieces, shabby chic, salvage garden, mid-century modern, industrial and repurposed designed offered by over 30 vendors.
There is a VIP night on the Tuesday of the market week. Visit the Facebook page and become a VIP at no charge which allows you early access.
Picker Place is located at 709 N. Park Rd. in Plant City.
5th Dimension Dance Center
Recently opened 5th Dimension Dance Center strives to provide a stimulating environment, focused on providing students of all ages with a unique, healthy and challenging dance experience. It offers Ballet, Hip-Hop, Lyrical/Contemporary, Jazz, Modern, Tap, Core Strength – both recreational and competitive team for ages 2-18.
Owner’s Alexis Johnson, Chris Johnson, Christi Johnson, Bobby Welsby, and Michelle Welsby are devoted to developing each student’s potential with a first-rate dance education, while encouraging creativity and personal, artistic growth. By participating in the dance program, they believe students will have the capability to experience an increase in their overall, physical and mental well-being.
5th Dimension Dance Center is located at 3239 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The hours are 4–8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 4–6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. Call 643-5332 or visit 5thdimensiondancecenter.com.
Brandon Regional Hospital Observers 10th Annual Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day
On Saturday, October 15 at 6:30 p.m., Brandon Regional Hospital will hold its annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony in honor of the more than one million babies who die each year from miscarriage and still birth. In a symbolic show of support, participants will light a candle to acknowledge their loss.
This year, Dr. Maryanne Colalillo, OB-GYN, as well as two parents, will speak at the event. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
Those who would like a picture of their baby included in a video montage at the ceremony can contact Heather.Brightwell @hcahealthcare.com for more information.
Brandon Regional Hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. The event will take place by the North parking garage off Oakfield Dr.
The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Mind Boost Workshop
Is your mind as sharp as it could be? Do you struggle to remember phone numbers or a shopping list? Our brains are powerful and even more so when we understand how our brains work and what we can do to improve our memory. The Mind Boost workshop, held on Tuesday, November 10 from 3- 5 p.m., will provide information on normal changes in memory, how memory works, steps to improve memory and memory exercises. The workshop, held at The Bridges, 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview, is $5 to attend and includes refreshments and materials. Call Janet at 413-8900 to reserve your seat.
Skincare And Unique Chemical Peels Now At Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic
Brandon’s premier provider of customized skincare and unique chemical peels, Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic is proud to have Auyanna Gilbert L.E. C.O.A. as part of their team. “It’s my promise to bring each and every client’s skin to its full potential in health and beauty,” said Gilbert.
Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic understands relaxation during your treatment can dramatically increase results. It offers the comfort and ambiance of a spa (warm bed, hot towels, aroma therapy) with the security of working in a medical setting.
Rhonda Allison blends the best of active natural ingredients with highly beneficial, scientifically developed compounds to create a synergy of superior professional treatments and customized home care products that will transform the condition of your skin.
Located at 403 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-1122. Visit www.brandoneye.com/.
Try Something New Or Enjoy Your Italian Favorites At Allegria Italiana Ristorante
Allegria Italiana Ristorante is owned and operated by the Dragonetti family bringing decades of experience and passion to the creation of authentic Italian cuisine. Their roots take them back to Italy, but moved to the Brandon area from Islip, NY bringing their traditional recipes from their homeland to share with the Brandon area.
Allegria offers a contemporary concept with traditional pasta dishes at affordable prices. Enjoy menu items such as Spaghettini al Pomodoro e Basilico, Home-made Gnocchi Sorrentino Pesto, Formaggi e Spinacci, Astice & Crab Ravioli in Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce and much more.
If you enjoy live music, Allegria offers Ella Chadwell and Jimmy Silva at the piano every other Wednesday and on the last Thursday of each month. You can enjoy Courtney Welch every other Sunday.
Allegria is offering a new price fixed menu on Monday to Friday’s from 3:30-6 p.m. Allegria Italiana Ristorante is located at 518 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 651-1166 for reservations or information on catering and its dates on its musical evenings.
Oakfield Dental Provides High Quality Care With State Of The Art Technology
Oakfield Dental upholds its commitment to the highest quality of care by combining state of the art technology with passionate clinicians and staff.
Located at 1457 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, Dr. Amir Boules provides high-quality dental care in a stress-free environment.
Services include: all digital x-ray technology provide accurate images with a fraction of the radiation exposure of old style film; colored intra-oral camera pictures help you see exactly what the dentist sees, one hour whitening for same day results; tooth-colored fillings and crowns that are the strongest and most esthetic in the dental field, all options for missing teeth including implants, bridges, partial and complete dentures to fit your specific needs and desires; and cleanings with an emphasis on communicating oral hygiene tips and more. To make an appointment, call 906-8808. Visit www.OakfieldDental.com.
Local Retailer Finalist In New York NOW Show’s Design Retail Challenge
In the New York NOW Show’s Design Retail Challenge, stores from around the country that shop for items in New York were asked to send in photos of their stores on Instagram. Photos were voted on by other stores, vendors and fans of the store. Out of hundreds of entries, Orange Home Accessories in Valrico was selected as one of the top 25 finalists. The finalists were invited to a breakfast in New York with Meg Caswell of HGTV to discuss upcoming trends. While in New York, a Champagne Breakfast was held for the 25 winners and three of the 25 finalists won money to shop for their stores at the New York Show.
“Although I did not win, the experience was great,” Orange owner Debby Ploor noted. Orange Home Accessories is located at 1046 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, call 681-8686, or visit www.orangehomedecor.com.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Locally, classes will be held Monday, October 17 and November 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Oakfield Medical Plaza, 276 S. Moon Ave, Suite 260 in Brandon. Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com/calendar.
Rejuvenation Spa Will Hold Special Holiday Event
A special holiday event will be held on Thursday, November 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Rejuvenation Spa, located in River Hills Plaza, 4373 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico. Enjoy wine and cheese and complimentary Honey Heel Glaze Foot Treatment, Get 10% off retail and gift cards. There will be a basket raffle by Pevonia and 15% off purchase of full skin regimen. The promos are only valid from 5-7 p.m. Call 643-8266 or visit www.rejuvenationspafl.com.
October 12, 2016
Eye on Business: October Valrico 2016
By Michelle Colesanti
Above Photos: The Valrico FishHawk Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for YoYo Juice. The Valrico FishHawk Chamber also recently held a ribbon cutting for Anytime Fitness in the FishHawk Ranch Park Square, 16144 Churchview Dr., Ste. 201 in Lithia.
Ice Sports Forum New Events And Offerings
The Ice Sports Forum in Brandon now offers meeting space renovations upstairs complete for corporate events and parties. Locally roasted Indigo coffee is served at the Centerline Cafe. Check out the Learn To Skate class program available for all ages and all levels. Registration is currently being accepted for that and the MightMite 12-week hockey program for ages 5-7 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
The OneBlood Bloodmobile will be at the Ice Sports Forum on Sunday, October 30 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Give blood and receive free T-shirt and free Open Skate Ticket.
For more information, visit http://www.theicesportsforum.com.
Picker Place Market In Plant City
At Picker Place in Plant city, on the third weekend of each month, Thursday through Sunday, you can shop for many unique items including vintage pieces, shabby chic, salvage garden, mid-century modern, industrial and repurposed designed offered by over 30 vendors.
There is a VIP night on the Tuesday of the market week. Visit the Facebook page and become a VIP at no charge which allows you early access.
Picker Place is located at 709 N. Park Rd. in Plant City.
5th Dimension Dance Center
Recently opened 5th Dimension Dance Center strives to provide a stimulating environment, focused on providing students of all ages with a unique, healthy and challenging dance experience. It offers Ballet, Hip-Hop, Lyrical/Contemporary, Jazz, Modern, Tap, Core Strength – both recreational and competitive team for ages 2-18.
Owner’s Alexis Johnson, Chris Johnson, Christi Johnson, Bobby Welsby, and Michelle Welsby are devoted to developing each student’s potential with a first-rate dance education, while encouraging creativity and personal, artistic growth. By participating in the dance program, they believe students will have the capability to experience an increase in their overall, physical and mental well-being.
5th Dimension Dance Center is located at 3239 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The hours are 4–8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 4–6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. Call 643-5332 or visit 5thdimensiondancecenter.com.
Brandon Regional Hospital Observers 10th Annual Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day
On Saturday, October 15 at 6:30 p.m., Brandon Regional Hospital will hold its annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony in honor of the more than one million babies who die each year from miscarriage and still birth. In a symbolic show of support, participants will light a candle to acknowledge their loss.
This year, Dr. Maryanne Colalillo, OB-GYN, as well as two parents, will speak at the event. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
Those who would like a picture of their baby included in a video montage at the ceremony can contact Heather.Brightwell @hcahealthcare.com for more information.
Brandon Regional Hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. The event will take place by the North parking garage off Oakfield Dr.
The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Mind Boost Workshop
Is your mind as sharp as it could be? Do you struggle to remember phone numbers or a shopping list? Our brains are powerful and even more so when we understand how our brains work and what we can do to improve our memory. The Mind Boost workshop, held on Tuesday, November 10 from 3- 5 p.m., will provide information on normal changes in memory, how memory works, steps to improve memory and memory exercises. The workshop, held at The Bridges, 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview, is $5 to attend and includes refreshments and materials. Call Janet at 413-8900 to reserve your seat.
Skincare And Unique Chemical Peels Now At Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic
Brandon’s premier provider of customized skincare and unique chemical peels, Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic is proud to have Auyanna Gilbert L.E. C.O.A. as part of their team. “It’s my promise to bring each and every client’s skin to its full potential in health and beauty,” said Gilbert.
Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic understands relaxation during your treatment can dramatically increase results. It offers the comfort and ambiance of a spa (warm bed, hot towels, aroma therapy) with the security of working in a medical setting.
Rhonda Allison blends the best of active natural ingredients with highly beneficial, scientifically developed compounds to create a synergy of superior professional treatments and customized home care products that will transform the condition of your skin.
Located at 403 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-1122. Visit www.brandoneye.com/.
Try Something New Or Enjoy Your Italian Favorites At Allegria Italiana Ristorante
Allegria Italiana Ristorante is owned and operated by the Dragonetti family bringing decades of experience and passion to the creation of authentic Italian cuisine. Their roots take them back to Italy, but moved to the Brandon area from Islip, NY bringing their traditional recipes from their homeland to share with the Brandon area.
Allegria offers a contemporary concept with traditional pasta dishes at affordable prices. Enjoy menu items such as Spaghettini al Pomodoro e Basilico, Home-made Gnocchi Sorrentino Pesto, Formaggi e Spinacci, Astice & Crab Ravioli in Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce and much more.
If you enjoy live music, Allegria offers Ella Chadwell and Jimmy Silva at the piano every other Wednesday and on the last Thursday of each month. You can enjoy Courtney Welch every other Sunday.
Allegria is offering a new price fixed menu on Monday to Friday’s from 3:30-6 p.m. Allegria Italiana Ristorante is located at 518 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 651-1166 for reservations or information on catering and its dates on its musical evenings.
Oakfield Dental Provides High Quality Care With State Of The Art Technology
Oakfield Dental upholds its commitment to the highest quality of care by combining state of the art technology with passionate clinicians and staff.
Located at 1457 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, Dr. Amir Boules provides high-quality dental care in a stress-free environment.
Services include: all digital x-ray technology provide accurate images with a fraction of the radiation exposure of old style film; colored intra-oral camera pictures help you see exactly what the dentist sees, one hour whitening for same day results; tooth-colored fillings and crowns that are the strongest and most esthetic in the dental field, all options for missing teeth including implants, bridges, partial and complete dentures to fit your specific needs and desires; and cleanings with an emphasis on communicating oral hygiene tips and more. To make an appointment, call 906-8808. Visit www.OakfieldDental.com.
Local Retailer Finalist In New York NOW Show’s Design Retail Challenge
In the New York NOW Show’s Design Retail Challenge, stores from around the country that shop for items in New York were asked to send in photos of their stores on Instagram. Photos were voted on by other stores, vendors and fans of the store. Out of hundreds of entries, Orange Home Accessories in Valrico was selected as one of the top 25 finalists. The finalists were invited to a breakfast in New York with Meg Caswell of HGTV to discuss upcoming trends. While in New York, a Champagne Breakfast was held for the 25 winners and three of the 25 finalists won money to shop for their stores at the New York Show.
“Although I did not win, the experience was great,” Orange owner Debby Ploor noted. Orange Home Accessories is located at 1046 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, call 681-8686, or visit www.orangehomedecor.com.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Locally, classes will be held Monday, October 17 and November 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Oakfield Medical Plaza, 276 S. Moon Ave, Suite 260 in Brandon. Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com/calendar.
Rejuvenation Spa Will Hold Special Holiday Event
A special holiday event will be held on Thursday, November 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Rejuvenation Spa, located in River Hills Plaza, 4373 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico. Enjoy wine and cheese and complimentary Honey Heel Glaze Foot Treatment, Get 10% off retail and gift cards. There will be a basket raffle by Pevonia and 15% off purchase of full skin regimen. The promos are only valid from 5-7 p.m. Call 643-8266 or visit www.rejuvenationspafl.com.
By Michelle Colesanti Business, Valrico No comments