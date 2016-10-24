Hot Off The Christian News Wire

By Kelly Wise Valdes
Feed the Children Helps Residents Affected by Hurricane Matthew
Feed the Children has been actively assessing the impact of Hurricane Matthew, the Caribbean’s worst storm in nearly a decade. Its field staff in Haiti is preparing relief services for children and families as they begin mass feeding these families. Collectively, nearly one-third of this population of approximately 20,000 people was directly impacted by the hurricane.
As the storm made landfall on the U.S. coast, Feed the Children made preparations to support affected communities. Feed the Children’s initial response efforts include sending 15 semi-trucks filled with personal-care and food items to the states of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
For many years, Feed the Children has been a forerunner in responding quickly and efficiently to disasters. Feed the Children is continually prepared to respond to any disaster that leaves children and their families in a wake of devastation. For more information or to make a financial contribution, visit www.feedthechildren.org.
Christian Broadcasting Network Launches New Radio Station
The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) launched a Southern gospel music station on Tuesday, October 11. The station, airing on CBN.com and the CBN Radio app, is available for download on the Apple and Google Play stores, and features a blend of classic gospel, bluegrass, and Southern gospel favorites.
Some of the top artists that will be featured in the Southern gospel station include the Gaither Vocal Band, Jason Crabb, The Blackwood Brothers, The Isaacs, The Talleys, Mountain Faith, Greater Vision, and the Booth Brothers.
The Southern Gospel station is the eleventh station on CBN Radio. Stations featuring country, contemporary, Christmas, gospel, and Spanish music, as well as 24/7 breaking news and kids-dedicated programs and music, are also available on CBN Radio. For more information, visit CBNnews.com.
Worldwide Marriage Encounter Looks For Longest Married Couple
For the seventh year in a row, Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), a faith-based organization, is accepting nominations for the Longest Married Couple (LMC) in the United States. Nominations will be accepted through Tuesday, January 10, 2017 with the national winners named on Valentines Day. There also will be 50 state winners as well.
The first national winners for the project, which started in 2011, were Marshall and Winnie Kuykendall from Lordsburg, New Mexico who were honored for 82 years of marriage. There have been over 1800 couples nominated for the honors during the last five years. Winners of the LMC project are selected solely from nominations submitted.
Nominations, which are open to all husband and wife couples regardless of religious affiliation, may be submitted by email, regular mail or by calling a special phone number. The contact information for sending in a nomination requires the name of the couple, the wedding date and their current address, plus a contact phone or email address.
Nomination scan be emailed to wwmelmc2017@gmail.com, or mailed to Dick and Diane Baumbach, 188 Pinellas Lane, Ste. 401, Cocoa Beach, Fl. 32931 or by calling 321-804-2310. Nominations must be received by January 10, 2017. For more information, visit www.wwme.org.
