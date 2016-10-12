Local Community Fall Festivals, Hayrides, Walks & 5K Runs

By Michelle Colesanti
Pumpkin Patch and Pumpkin Festival
A Pumpkin Patch at Limona Village Chapel is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily from Sunday, October 16-Monday, October 31. Enjoy a Pumpkin Festival with games, bounce house, hay ride, and more on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Food available for purchase and all ages welcome. Limona Village Chapel is located at 408 Limona Rd. in Brandon. Visit http://www.limonavillagechapel.com/.
Hillsborough River State Park Hosts Haunted Woods
For the 24th year, the Hillsborough River State Park will host its Haunted Woods event October 21 and 22 from 6-10 p.m. A $10 donation is requested per person. The park is located at 15402 U.S. 301 N. in Thonotosassa. For more information, visit www.floridastateparks.org/hillsboroughriver.
Fall Festival At Hawthorne Village Retirement Community
Come to Hawthorne Village Retirement Community October 21, 6 p.m.to enjoy fall family fun. There will be face painting, a pumpkin carving contest, scavenger hunt, games, bounce house and pumpkin patch photos.
Hawthorne Village of Brandon is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 661-8998 or visit www.HawthorneVillageofBrandon.com.
Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship’s 1st Annual Community Fall Festival
The community is invited to Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship’s first annual Community Fall Festival on Saturday, October 29 from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The theme for the Festival is Theme: We are better together! Uniting Churches and the Community.
The Church is located at 12001 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Admission is free. There will be food, fun, music, raffles, health checks and fellowship. Craft fair and vendors welcome. Please call 784-5973 for info.
5K Walk & Run At FishHawk Fellowship Church
A 5K Walk & Run at FishHawk Fellowship Church on Saturday, October 29. Proceeds will benefit Welcome Home Haiti. The cost for the 5K is $30 for adults and $20 for students ages 1-19. A $10 Fun Run will also be held. There is a virtual race option (receive a t-shirt) for $20. The 5K begins promptly at 8 a.m. Visit http://www.fishhawkfc.org/event/2016-10-29-pumpkinpalooza-5k-walkrun for more info and to register. For more information on Welcome Home Haiti, visit http://welcomehomehaiti.com/home.
Fishhawk Fellowship Church is located at 15326 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia.
Newsome High School Trick Or Treat Street
Newsome High School’s Class of 2018 presents the Second Annual Trick or Treat Street, Saturday, October 29 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Newsome High School, located at 16550 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. Children fifth grade and younger are invited to come in costume with their family for games and trick or treating. This event is free. Formaggio’s and Kona Ice will be available for purchase.
Truck Or Treat At Centerpoint Church
Centerpoint Church, located at 1801 S Miller Rd. in Valrico will hold a Truck or Treat event on Saturday, October 29 from 4-6 p.m. For more information, call 689-1906 x104 or visit www.centerpointfl.org.
Community Invited To Fun Family-Friendly Event At Bell Shoals Baptist Church
Looking for a safe, fun, family-friendly event to attend on Monday, October 31? You are invited to Trunk or Treat at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon from 6- 7:30 p.m.
This event will include games for children of all ages, face-painting, classic cars, motorcycles, and of course, lots and lots of candy. Admission is free but families are encouraged to bring a box of stuffing or a box of Jell-O pudding that will be donated to the Brandon Gift of Hope.
The Brandon Gift of Hope Tent will help provide meals and toys for those in need in our community during this Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season. For more info visit www.bellshoals.com/trunkortreat.
